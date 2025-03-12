The South Carolina Gamecocks had a good 2024 college football season as they went 9-4 with big victories over Clemson and Kentucky and a Citrus Bowl appearance. They also had the 21st-ranked 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, but one of their former commitments is visiting a rival SEC school.

On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Tueasday that 2026 four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth out of Jackson High School in Alabama has set his official visit list for the summer. He'll visit Georgia (May 30-June 1), South Carolina (June 6-8), Florida State (June 13-15) and Ole Miss June (20-22).

Duckworth committed to South Carolina on Aug. 5, 2023, days after they held their Junior Day in July. He was committed for almost a year but he decommitted from the Gamecocks on June 25.

College football fans had a lot to say about his visit schedule, with one saying:

"You had it right the first time man come back home and join the family!! Gamecocks!!!"

Another fan's comment read:

"Spurs up! South Carolina is home!!

Another comment read:

"Yknow to move. Georgia aint gonna play you, you saw fsu last season, South Carolina got walked by us."

Included in all of the reactions was a fan who commented:

Another fan posted:

In addition to that, a commenter said,

"You know the move Landon come back home."

Landon Duckworth: Recruiting breakdown

247Sports rates Landon Duckworth as a four-star prospect, the No. 3 player in Alabama, the sixth-best quarterback in the country and 47th overall. He has over 30 offers from schools like Ole Miss and Georgia, but he's uncommitted.

Duckworth is a dynamic quarterback who excells in the pass game and the run game, throwing the ball accurately from the pocket and extending plays. He's also a multisport athlete competing in basketball and track and field.

In his junior season in 2024, Duckworth threw for 3,439 yards and 39 touchdowns to 10 interceptions to go along with 648 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, leading his team to an AHSAA state championship as the title game's MVP.

