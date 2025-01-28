"You see the way they fight for him": Five-Star Ohio State LB target impressed by Ryan Day’s leadership

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson is one of the best prospects in the 2026 class and has received offers from almost all major programs. Ohio State remains a strong contender in the recruitment of the Grayson High School (Georgia) star, who is impressed by Ryan Day's success in college football.

"For him to step up and to win games," Atkinson told On3. "You see that his team wants him to be there. You see the way they fight for him and you just see that he’s a good coach all around."

Atkinson was named the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year in 2024 after leading Grayson to a 14-1 season and its first state championship after four years.

He ended the season with 166 tackles, 46 quarterback hurries, 13 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. This earned him Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year honors from Score Atlanta and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Tyler Atkinson is the top linebacker in the 2026 class and also the top recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He can be a big addition to Ohio State's 2026 class, which already has a five-star commit in wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Tyler Atkinson raves about Ohio State's championship win

Tyler Atkinson still has plenty of time to decide where he will play his first season of college football. But Ohio State's national title win on Jan. 20 has given the Buckeyes an edge in his recruitment. Ryan Day's school secured a 34-23 win over Notre Dame in the National Championship Game.

After the victory, Atkinson told 247 Sports that Ohio State’s success had an impact on his view of the school as his potential next destination.

"This win showed resilience," Atkinson said. "I can relate after coming off a state championship win at Grayson while being overlooked and counted out by many.”

Linebacker coach James Laurinaitis and cornerback coach Tim Walton are recruiting Tyler Atkinson at Ohio State. The Buckeyes are also targeting two other top in-state linebacker recruits: Cincere Johnson from Glenville High School and Storm Miller from Strongsville High School.

