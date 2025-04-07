"You see what’s at USC happening bro": Nation's No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson gets recruited by four-star Trojans CB commit

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson is the nation's No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class, and the race for his commitment is getting intense. The Grayson High School (Georgia) standout was in California this week to look at Lincoln Riley's USC.

"Excited to be #AtkNup in Los Angeles this weekend & spending time with the coaches at USC," Atkinson posted on X ahead of his trip.

USC commit and four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart took the opportunity to recruit Atkinson himself, replying to the post with:

"You see what’s at USC happening bro,"

USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson is leading Atkinson’s recruitment. During the visit, Atkinson also connected with former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce, who coached the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 and 2024.

After wrapping up his visit, Atkinson shared another post on X, writing:

"It was a great time in LA this weekend with @uscfb💯#FightOn✌️ #AtkNup @LincolnRiley."

USC's push for Atkinson's commitment proves strong efforts to retain momentum in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 2 in the nation. The Trojans have 20 committed players in the cycle, including one linebacker commit in four-star prospect Xavier Griffin.

Atkinson wasn’t the only elite recruit on campus this week. USC also hosted top uncommitted prospects like cornerback Havon Finney, wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and interior offensive lineman Samuel Utu.

Insider gives an update on Tyler Atkinson's official visit

Tyler Atkinson has been hitting multiple programs in the last few days, but he is still working on his official visit schedule.

"Auburn, Georgia, and Oregon look to be in strong positions to receive one," On3's Chad Simmons said. "He could take over five, but that has not been decided on yet. He had a great first visit to Eugene in March and Auburn and Georgia are two that have established strong relationships over time."

Atkinson is considered to be leaning towards his in-state Georgia Bulldogs. It will be tough to pull him out of his home state, but USC and other schools will not leave any stone unturned to increase their momentum.

