  • "You are THE priority!": Clemson fans hyped as No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson sends positive signal to Dabo Swinney and Clemson following weekend visit

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Jun 03, 2025 21:00 GMT
Clemson Spring Game - Source: Getty
Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson took a trip to Clemson on an official visit over the weekend. It was Atkinson’s first and only official visit so far, lending a big boost to the Tigers in their efforts to sign the elite prospect.

He also gave Clemson fans a reason to cheer after giving a positive review of the visit in an X post. He wrote:

“The Official Visit was OFFICIAL🔥
It was the definition of "feeling like a priority!”

Clemson fans have since been sharing their reactions to the post. A fan commented on the post:

“You aren’t A priority, you’re THE priority.”
Another fan, also commented:

“I’m telling you, this man is a tiger 🐅 himself and Sammy would be the definition of elite and an nfl stacked linebacker room!”
A fan also added a comment:

“Come home baby! Learn from Ben, Wade, and Sammy!”

Another fan wrote:

“Gotta get down to Austin. They are on another level.”

In another comment, a fan wrote:

“Where ever you end up will be blessed to have you. Go Tigers!”

Another fan commented:

“Glad u enjoyed your visit. Would love for u 2 b a 🐅 but most importantly enjoy the process and make the best decision for u and ur family. Go🐅‼️”
Clemson is threatening Georgia's lead in Tyler Atkinson’s recruitment

Clemson is just coming up in Tyler Atkinson’s recruitment, with Georgia considered the leader in the race. However, Dabo Swinney and his side got the chance to change the state of things over the weekend, and they may have made significant gains.

Atkinson told On3 after the visit:

“Clemson still remains a top school for me and I was really impressed with everything.”
The Grayson (Lawrenceville, Georgia) prospect is a top priority for Georgia, largely due to his ranking as the nation's No. 1 linebacker, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. Additionally, he's the biggest in-state prospect in the 2026 class, keeping him home is crucial for the Bulldogs.

Despite his official visit to Clemson, Georgia fans can feel confident in their standing in Tyler Atkinson's recruitment. According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, the Tigers failed to make a compelling case to the elite prospect during his trip.

However, it will be important for the Bulldogs to schedule an official visit to bring Atkinson to Athens. This will allow the program to maintain its advantage in the race to sign him.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Alvin Amansec
