Fans praised Tyran Stokes's performance in Notre Dame’s basketball game against Loyola High School on Tuesday. Stokes put in another impressive performance as Notre Dame beat Loyola 88-32.

The No. 1 prospect in the high school basketball class of 2026 received plaudits after a video of him scoring a windmill dunk in the game was posted on Bleacher Report's basketball page.

“Dat windmill was crazy," a fan said.

“Just like me fr fr," another fan said.

“Eeyahhhh🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 , " one fan wrote.

Hoops fans react to 5-star prospect Tyran Strokes's electrifying dunk against Loyola HS (Image via Instagram/@BR_Hoops)

“Young n turnt,” a fan said.

“🔥 problem,” another fan wrote.

“on momma’s,” one fan said.

“Golly..,” an Instagram user wrote.

The Sherman Oaks took on St. Francis on Thursday and Stokes dropped 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the game. The win over St.Francis was Notre Dame’s third in a row, improving their record to 16-2 this season.

However, Stokes and his team face a tough challenge in their next game as they take on Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer’s Columbus High at the Hoophall Classic on Saturday.

Race for Tyran Stokes heats up

Although Strokes is in the class of 2026, the race to sign the class's no.1 overall prospect has already started. Stokes has already received offers from multiple schools, but he has not yet made a decision about his future.

As per On3, Louisville is leading the race to sign the 6-foot-7 small forward, with the school being given a 66.8% chance to sign him. However, Kentucky, Xavier, Oregon and Texas A&M are also in the race to sign the Notre Dame basketball star.

Stokes’s profile has been on the rise since he broke out. He also represented team USA at the 2023 FIBA U-16 Americas Championship, helping the team to the gold medal.

