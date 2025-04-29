"Your class will help us bring the natty home": Fans react as four-star safety sends strong message to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Four-star safety/cornerback Ayden Pouncey committed to Notre Dame on Friday, choosing Marcus Freeman's program over big schools like LSU, Florida, Georgia and Michigan. His addition now brings the Irish' 2026 class to No. 4 in the nation, according to On3.

Ad

"Not done yet 🍀🍀🍀👀👀," Pouncey tweeted following ND's ranking surge.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect had been a Miami fan in his childhood and was very high on Michigan and LSU throughout his recruitment, but a trip to South Bend last week forced him to choose Freeman's program. He is the fifth defensive player to commit to the Irish in the 2026 class, which is now up to 12 members.

"Your class will help us bring the natty home," one wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Correct Ayden! GO IRISH ☘️☘️☘️," one wrote.

"Our stock keeps going up thanks to young men like you choosing hard!" one wrote.

The Winter Park High School (Florida) standout also became the second cornerback committed to ND's 2026 cycle, joining four-star prospect Chaston Smith.

"This team is STACKED! Go Irish☘️☘️," one wrote.

"Go get ‘em, young Sir!! Congratulations on making the decision to choose hard and dare to be great!!! You’ll never regret it!! God, country, Notre Dame!!" one wrote.

Ad

As a junior in the 2024 season, Pouncey posted 20 tackles, three pass break ups and two interceptions, while also contributing on offense with 12 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns.

Why did Ayden Pouncey commit to Notre Dame?

Top defensive back prospects are drawn to Notre Dame's defensive backs coach Mike Mickens, and Ayden Pouncey is no exception. Besides the Irish' dominance in the field, their education is also top notch.

Ad

“What makes them different is that, outside of football, the education is second to none," Pouncey told On3. "It is one of the best in the country and you can be set for life with that degree. At Notre Dame, you are not just developed on the field but off the field also.”

Ayden Pouncey is the No. 20 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 39 recruit in Florida, according to Rivals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More