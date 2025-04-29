"Your class will help us bring the natty home": Fans react as four-star safety sends strong message to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Four-star safety/cornerback Ayden Pouncey committed to Notre Dame on Friday, choosing Marcus Freeman's program over big schools like LSU, Florida, Georgia and Michigan. His addition now brings the Irish' 2026 class to No. 4 in the nation, according to On3.
"Not done yet 🍀🍀🍀👀👀," Pouncey tweeted following ND's ranking surge.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect had been a Miami fan in his childhood and was very high on Michigan and LSU throughout his recruitment, but a trip to South Bend last week forced him to choose Freeman's program. He is the fifth defensive player to commit to the Irish in the 2026 class, which is now up to 12 members.
The Winter Park High School (Florida) standout also became the second cornerback committed to ND's 2026 cycle, joining four-star prospect Chaston Smith.
As a junior in the 2024 season, Pouncey posted 20 tackles, three pass break ups and two interceptions, while also contributing on offense with 12 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns.
Why did Ayden Pouncey commit to Notre Dame?
Top defensive back prospects are drawn to Notre Dame's defensive backs coach Mike Mickens, and Ayden Pouncey is no exception. Besides the Irish' dominance in the field, their education is also top notch.
“What makes them different is that, outside of football, the education is second to none," Pouncey told On3. "It is one of the best in the country and you can be set for life with that degree. At Notre Dame, you are not just developed on the field but off the field also.”
Ayden Pouncey is the No. 20 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 39 recruit in Florida, according to Rivals.