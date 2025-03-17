“Your future is so bright”: WNBA star Cameron Brink shares a warm reaction to USC signee Jazzy Davidson as she concludes HS career

Jazzy Davidson, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) and the USC Trojans signee received high praise from the WNBA and Los Angeles Sparks star, Cameron Brink.

Ad

Davidson has been exceptional for Clackamas High School, leading them to the Championship game at the 2025 OSAA Girls Basketball State Championships (Oregon). She took to Instagram to share some pictures of her in the Cavaliers jersey along with her teammates:

Ad

Trending

"couldn’t be more grateful for the past 4 years. love these girls and this community," Davidson captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

WNBA star Cameron Brink shares a warm reaction to USC signee Jazzy Davidson as she concludes HS career (Image: IG/ Jazzy Davidson)

"Your future is so bright!!❤️❤️" Cameron Brink commented.

Ad

Brink, the second pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, averaged 7.5 points while shooting 39.8% and 32.3% from beyond the arc. She also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest in 15 games.

However, Brink suffered an ACL tear in her left knee during Sparks' match against Connecticut Sun in the WNBA in June last year, unable to return in her rookie season. Furthermore, the injury also left her out of the USA 3x3 Team in the Paris Olympics.

Ad

On the other hand, Jazzy Davidson has led the Cavaliers to a 32-3 overall and an unbeaten 16-0 record in the Oregon Section 6A Mt. Hood Basketball League, where they sit above Nelson, Barlow, and Central Catholic.

The three-time Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year averaged 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 3.8 steals per game in her junior year.

She was also awarded the 2023 Mt. Hood Conference Player of the Year after she led Clackamas to an unbeaten run, winning their first state title. She averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 2.5 assists per game that season.

Ad

Jazzy Davidson on choosing USC

According to On3, Davidson unofficially visited the Trojans on Mar. 27 and signed with the team on Sep. 24, after rejecting offers from top programs including UCLA, Connecticut, Tennessee, and Duke, among others.

She talked to On3 about her decision:

"(My visit to USC) was 10 out of 10," Davidson said. "The campus is beautiful. It's a great school educationally, which is really important to me. I met the players and JuJu was my host, so just getting to meet her and getting to know the players was really cool."

Jazzy Davidson is the only player signed by the Trojans from the 2025 Class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback