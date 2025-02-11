"Your name is your name": Gatorade Player of the Year Keelon Russell shares some of his biggest takeaways following his first NIL deal

Keelon Russell, a five-star quarterback recruit enrolled at Alabama, has already made waves in the NIL landscape while preparing for his collegiate career. Fresh off winning the 2024-25 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award, Russell boasts a $1.7 million On3 NIL Valuation after signing with Team IFA for representation. His first major endorsement deal came last month with Panini America.

Speaking exclusively with On3, Russell reflected on the most valuable advice he received about navigating NIL opportunities.

“The best advice was to understand what’s coming towards you,” Russell shared via Zoom. “Understand that your profile is your profile. Understand that your name is your name. Building that is the most successful thing that you can do, especially with how the NIL space is getting bigger.”

"The performances of the platforms are getting way more advanced. NIL is something that takes away from the aspects of football. Somebody told me, focus on the key things," he added

Russell acknowledged that while NIL presents great opportunities, staying focused on football is crucial.

“NIL is a great thing, but focus on your key things and NIL’s gonna come," he added. "All the stuff’s gonna come. Focus on football, and the NIL space is gonna come. Your profile is your profile. You do good, your profile is gonna be on the rise.”

Russell’s work ethic extends beyond the field. Maintaining a 3.4 GPA, he has also been active in community service, volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters and participating in turkey distributions alongside the Dallas Cowboys to support the Duncanville community.

Keelon Russell balances football success and NIL growth

Keelon Russell is ranked No. 3 in the high school football NIL rankings and No. 35 in the On3 NIL 100. In January, Russell signed his first NIL deal with Panini America. The company’s immediate trust and commitment made a strong impression on him.

“They trusted me,” Russell told On3. “They were like, ‘Hey, man, we love you man. … And we want you to almost be the face of our brand.’ For them to come at me like that, for them to jump at me like that, I say the loyalty, the trust."

Russell made history in Alabama’s recruiting cycle, earning a .9997 rating from 247Sports — the highest in program history, surpassing Bryce Young. The Duncanville, Texas, quarterback was also ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports.

His senior season showcased his talent, as he racked up 4,177 passing yards, 55 touchdowns through the air and three more on the ground. After committing to Alabama in June, Russell officially enrolled last month.

