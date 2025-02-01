Youtuber Cam Wilder shares 2-word reaction to Notre Dame HS hooper Tyran Stokes’ 27-point performance 

Tyran Stokes, the Class of 2026's No. 1 recruit, impressed YouTuber and TikTok star Cam Wilder with his performance against the Crespi Celts on Thursday. Stokes recorded a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Sherman Oaks to a 71-54 win.

The famous basketball page SLAM HS uploaded highlights of the small forward on Instagram. Stokes can be seen easing past the defense with his elite dribbling and converting off-balance shots from over the defender. Stokes also converted some tough 3-point shots and made his presence known in the paint.

Cam Wilder took to the comments section to post a two-word reaction to Stokes' performance.

"trey balllll @_thetyranstokes," commented Wilder.

With this victory, Notre Dame has won both games against the Celts. Furthermore, the Sherman Oaks have been dominating on the road, with this game being their fifth consecutive victory, with an average margin of 36.6 points and a record of 20-4.

On the other hand, Crespi's record dropped to 18-7. They will face Bishop Alemany while Stokes and Sherman Oaks will face Bryce James' Sierra Canyon on Saturday.

Stokes used to play for BYU-signee AJ Dybantsa's former team, Prolific Prep before he transferred to Sherman Oaks last year. For Prolific Prep, Stokes averaged 12.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Tyran Stokes talked about his decision to transfer to Notre Dame.

"At Prolific (Prep), it was basketball, basketball, basketball, at here (Notre Dame), I get to enjoy, you know, time with myself," he said.

"Practice is over at 5:30, so I get to go home; I can chill with my dog and do different stuff. I get a little break and have time to do my homework, you know. At Prolific Prep, I get home at 9:30, shower, eat, and sleep. So you know it's different, different experiences."

Which college leads the race to sign Tyran Stokes?

According to 247Sports, Tyran Stokes has received 19 offers from top programs, including Louisville, Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Auburn and more.

However, On3's recruiting prediction machine puts Louisville at the top spot to land Stokes with a 66.8% prediction. They are followed by Kentucky with a 1.9% probability and Xavier with a 1.6% chance to land the forward.

Stokes still has a year before he decides on his collegiate career.

