No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa, Kiyan Anthony, Tajh Ariza, Cameron Boozer, and Cayden Boozer named in elite HS basketball watchlist

The 2025 recruiting class heavyweights – AJ Dybantsa, Kiyan Anthony, Tajh Ariza, Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer – dominate the watchlist for high school basketball's top award. As the list for the Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year dropped last week, it was no surprise to see these headliners.

The Naismith Award, named after the inventor of the game, is one of the most prestigious awards in basketball. The high school player of the year category has been awarded by the Atlanta Tipoff Club since 1987 to outstanding male and female basketball players.

Many notable names have emerged as winners over the years, including Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Breanna Stewart and Chris Webber. The reigning award winner is Duke Blue Devils guard/forward Cooper Flagg.

Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer are set to join the former standout high school basketball star at Duke after signing their letters of intent. Kiyan Anthony announced his commitment to the Syracuse Orange last week, ending the anticipation surrounding his college decision. However, Tajh Ariza and AJ Dybantsa have not announced their commitments.

Ariza, who recently signed an NIL deal with late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s brand, has 11 college offers, according to 247Sports. He has interest from top programs including USC, UCLA, UNLV and Arizona State. It's a tight race between the programs, as there are no clear favorites. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors USC with a 17.4% chance of signing him, with UCLA closely behind with a 15.2% chance.

The latest on AJ Dybantsa's commitment

AJ Dybantsa is the leading prospect of the 2025 class, even after reclassifying from the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-9 forward received 29 college offers, according to 247Sports. He has recently been mostly linked to BYU, where he made an official visit on Oct. 11. Notwithstanding, interests from other top programs persist, with visits to Alabama, North Carolina and Kentucky in September before another one to USC in October.

Away from their college commitments, the prospects are set for their final seasons in high school with high expectations.

Anthony, New York's No. 1 high school senior, will be the face of Long Island Lutheran. Similarly, the Boozer twins will headline Columbus in Miami while Ariza seeks to make a final impact at Westchester Senior in Los Angeles.

