Notre Dame football recruiting: 3 high school prospects who can add thrust to Marcus Freeman's squad

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is setting the bar high heading into his third year with the program. He has hit the headlines by boldly claiming to compete for the national championship in the upcoming season.

Freeman and his staff are focused on bringing in top-tier high school talent to bolster their roster. Let's see which three high school prospects can potentially elevate Freeman's squad to achieve his ambitious objective.

3 high school prospects to watch in Notre Dame football recruiting

3. JaDon Blair

Notre Dame has already secured commitments from promising safeties like Ivan Taylor and Ethan Long for the 2025 recruiting class. However, they also seem determined to land Winston Salem Mount Tabor star JaDon Blair.

Trending

The Irish hosted him on several unofficial visits, and his bond with the coaching staff has been vital in keeping the Irish high on his list.

“What makes me keep going back is the relationship I have with those coaches,” Blair said (via On3). “And that’s one of those schools that is a great place, and I love it a lot. Building the relationship with those coaches and the players there, the like-minded people."

Expand Tweet

Blair's two-way prowess will make him a valuable asset for any program, and Notre Dame is on his priority list.

"Notre Dame will be one of those schools that I am considering the most, and each time I go up there, they continue to rise for me personally," Blair told SI.com.

During his junior year, Blair amassed 57 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also recorded 10 receptions for 255 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 25.5 yards per catch.

Blair will officially visit Notre Dame on June 7.

2. Talyn Taylor

Notre Dame's receiving room struggled last season due to injuries and inconsistent performance. Talyn Taylor, a 2025 wide receiver from the Geneva (Ill.) Community, can be the solution to these problems.

The Irish have been pursuing Taylor since offering him during the Pot of Gold event last St. Patrick’s Day. Taylor has since made multiple visits to campus, including Junior Day and an April 6 trip. His interactions with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and positive impressions of the program can be a ray of hope for them.

“Coach Denbrock and everyone on that staff think I’m a playmaker,” Taylor said (via Irish Sports Daily). “They want that to be part of their team. They see me in all parts of the offense at the receiver position.”

Expand Tweet

Taylor missed part of his junior season due to injury but returned for the Illinois 6A playoffs and caught 32 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns. He also threw for 150 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another touchdown. He recorded 51 catches for 745 yards and eight touchdowns in his sophomore year.

Taylor will officially visit the Irish on June 14.

1. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

Notre Dame has a strong tradition of elite linebacker play, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, looks poised to continue that legacy. The younger brother of former Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Owusu-Boateng will also have a deep understanding of the Irish program.

"Being a Notre Dame alumni, he knows the inside and out. He can offer me a really valuable perspective," Owusu-Boateng said about his brother.

Expand Tweet

The four-star athlete said visits to South Bend have strengthened his family's affection for the program.

"Going up there the last time, you saw the love I got. That’s family right there," Owusu-Boateng said (via Athon Sports). "It’s a fit not just for me but for my family as well. If I end up with Notre Dame, it’ll be because they were the best choice for me, my family and our future.”

Owusu-Boateng totaled 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a sack during his junior season in 2023. He spent his sophomore season at Hyattsville Dematha Catholic.

Owusu-Boateng will officially visit the Irish on June 7.