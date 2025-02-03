Many fans and players of different college football teams crown their schools the University or "U" of something. Such as Running Back U, Defensive Back U, Quarterback U, Wide receiver U and more. A myriad of schools have a fair argument to those claims.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On3 recently posted their final top 10 wide receiver rankings of the 2025 recruiting class. The list featured players like 5-star Oregon Ducks Signee Dakorien Moore who was ranked 1st, 4-star Florida Gator signee Dallas Wilson who was ranked 6th, 5-star Ohio State Buckeye signee Quincy Porter who was ranked 2nd and others.

With the list featuring a myriad of top players, fans made sure to weigh on the rankings and give their reactions.

One fan wrote,

"Jeremiah Smith, Quincy Porter, and Chris Henry Jr is going to be such a crazy WR room. Ohio State is college football's WR factory."

Expand Tweet

Another commented,

"We all know Quincy Porter the real #1"

Expand Tweet

More comments appeared in the quotes with one reading,

"Quincy Porter gone be a dog"

Expand Tweet

A lot of Ohio State fans were present in the comments with one saying,

in reference to freshman Buckeye receiver Jeremiah Smith who had 15 touchdowns this season and was an integral factor to Ohio State winning the National Championship.

Florida Gator fans also chimed in being that two Gator signees, 4-star receiver Dallas Wilson (#6 on the list) and Vernell Brown III (10th on the list) were included in the top 10. A Gator fan wrote,

Another Gator fan commented,

Some of the best receivers in the class of 2025 that did not make On3's Top 10 wide receiver list included Jaime Ffrench who is a 4-star prospect, 8th-best player in the state of Florida, 9th-best receiver in the country and 52nd overall player in the class of 2025 according to 247sports. Ffrench signed with his letter of intent to play college football for the Texas Longhorns.

Who is at the top of Wide Receiver University?

With different fans reacting to On3's top 10 wide receiver list saying their school is WRU, who really owns that title? Ohio State has multiple first-round receivers in the NFL such as Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and more.

The Florida Gators have a plethora of receivers in the NFL such as Ricky Pearsall, Van Jefferson, Justin Shorter, Brandon Powell, Demarcus Robinson etc.

LSU also has notable receivers in the NFL such as Jamarr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Brian Thomas Jr, Malik Nabers and more.

Everybody has their claims, but which school is hands-down WRU?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback