Penn State basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects for Mike Rhoades' powerhouse ft. Nate Ament

The recruiting season is underway and Penn State is looking to acquire elite talent for next year. Several top prospects across the nation are on the Nittany Lions' board, so let's look at some of the players that Penn State could target for 2025.

Top 3 high school prospects for Penn State

#3, Jalen Rougier-Roane

Jalen Rougier-Roane is a talented shooting guard from Washington, DC's Sidwell Friends School. At six-foot-five and 200 pounds, Rougier-Roane's physical characteristics are every bit as remarkable as his on-court abilities and in 2023, Penn State sent him an offer.

Other schools that have shown interest in Rougier-Roane include George Mason, Maryland, Marquette, NJIT, and Norfolk State. Every school on the list has made an offer to Rougier-Roane, except for Mayland.

#2, Meleek Thomas

Another strong recruit for Penn State is Meleek Thomas, a highly-rated point guard from Midland, Pennsylvania's Lincoln Park Performing Arts Cs. Thomas, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 175 pounds, has a composite rating of 0.9976 according to 247Sports.

Thomas is a five-star recruit and is ranked 9th by 247Sports. As such, he has generated significant interest from schools such as Auburn, Kentucky, Connecticut, Duke, Indiana, and Kansas. The five-star point guard has had two official visits so far, one with the Auburn Tigers and another with the Kentucky Wildcats.

#1, Nate Ament

Nate Ament, a small forward hailing from Highland School in Warrenton, Virginia, is another key recruit for the Nittany Lions. Ament weighs 170 pounds and stands 6-foot-9, and the four-star recruit is ranked No.13 by 247Sports.

Ament has generated significant interest from Bryant, Creighton, Duke, Florida State, and George Mason among others. The recruit from Warrenton has received multiple offers so far, including from Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Louisville, and Virginia Tech.

Other recruits that the Nittany Lions could target include Trey McKenny from Michigan, Will Riley from Pennsylvania, Malachi Moreno from Kentucky, and Jordan Scott from Virginia, among others.