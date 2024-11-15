Ranking the Top Five 2025 basketball recruiting classes in the early signing period ft. Duke Blue Devils and Arkansas Razorbacks

Basketball recruiting for the Class of 2025 has already begun, and some of the biggest names have committed to various collegiate programs. These include the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, committing to Duke, and OTE's Meleek Thomas committing to Arkansas. But which school has had the best recruiting for the Class of 2025?

The Top 5 basketball recruiting classes for the Class of 2025

5) SMU Mustangs

When it comes to recruiting for the Class of 2025, the SMU Mustangs have been on a tear, with four massive four-star recruits committing to coach Andy Enfield's program in Dallas.

JSerra Catholic High School's BJ Davis-Ray, a four-star small forward, has now joined fellow four-stars Jaden Toombs, Nigel Walls and Jermaine O'Neal Jr. in the Mustangs' 2025 class. This continued recruiting success has gotten the school what many observers say is its best recruiting class yet.

4) UConn Huskies

The defending champion does not have a five-star recruit to commit to it yet, but ESPN has rated the school at No. 2 because of its depth, with three four-stars on its 2025 basketball recruiting so far.

Four-star recruit Darius Adams from La Lumiere School in Indiana is leading the charge for the Huskies' 2025 basketball recruiting, with a tough four-star frontline of Eric Reibe and Jacob Furphy anchoring him. The school also has its sights set on the No. 1-ranked center, five-star recruit Chris Cenac to bolster that already strong frontline.

3) Kentucky Wildcats

Overtime Elite shooting guard Jasper Johnson is leading the commitments for Kentucky's 2025 basketball recruiting, as the No. 13 recruit is joined by four-stars Malachi Moreno from Great Crossing in Kentucky and Acaden Lewis from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.

Johnson is a prolific scorer with an excellent shot, and he would get an excellent point guard to join him in the backcourt too, as Acaden Lewis has the potential to be a great playmaker.

2) Arkansas Razorbacks

When it comes to great backcourts, though, Arkansas may have the best one for 2025, grabbing not just one five-star commitment but two, as IMG Academy point guard Darius Acuff Jr. and Overtime Elite combo guard Meleek Thomas will be joining forces at Fayetteville.

So far, they are the only two who have committed to the school, but many are expected to be attracted to the prospect of joining two five-stars next year.

1) Duke Blue Devils

Duke University takes the No. 1 spot on this 2025 basketball recruiting ranking as the Blue Devils have recruited three five-stars, two of whom are the Boozer twins, No. 2 Cameron and No. 21 Cayden, though some websites would argue that Cayden is a four-star.

This does not diminish Duke's recruiting quality, though, as the school also has the commitment of five-star Shelton Henderson, a small forward who can help Cameron out on the front line.

Four-star Nikolas Khamenia, another power forward, is seen as an excellent backup for Cameron, too, especially as he is keen to leave Duke after his freshman year to enter the 2026 NBA draft, which makes the Blue Devils' basketball recruiting for the Class of 2025 much more forward-looking.

