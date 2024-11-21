Savannah James hopes for son Bryce James and his siblings to get called up to the Olympic squad after seeing LeBron James playing for "the last time"

Savannah James expressed hopes of seeing her son Bryce James or his siblings called up for the Olympics someday. She discussed the subject on her "Everybody's Crazy," podcast with her co-host April McDaniel. She reflected on LeBron James’ Olympic career which she believed has come to a natural end after his appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With her three kids Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri all involved in sports, Savannah is hopeful the family will be represented at the Olympics again. She said (22:31-22:44):

“Looking at the fact that this would be the last time that we would have an experience where their dad would be playing in the Olympics or anybody. Until maybe Bronny gets called up, or Bryce gets called up, or maybe even Zuri playing volleyball. But yeah, that’s the last time for a while. We'll be spectators up until then.”

LeBron James represented Team USA in the Paris Olympics. He won the tournament MVP Award and played a key role in the USA's basketball gold medal. He became the first player in the competition's history to register multiple triple-doubles. He had a fantastic game against Serbia in the semifinals, scoring 16 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists.

How Bryce James and Bronny James are coming up in basketball

It is unlikely for LeBron to appear again at the competition as a player. However, his children can hope to one day make the USA Olympic team.

His first son Bronny was included in the Nike Hoop Summit Team USA roster in 2023. He was later drafted by the LA Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. Averaging just 0.7 points, 0.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Lakers in his rookie season leaves much to be desired. However, a better outing in the G League offers some hope.

Bryce James received an invitation to the Team USA U17 Training Camp. He did not make the final cut, however. Notwithstanding, the three-star shooting guard prospect from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, has offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. With the early signing period only weeks away, Bryce is among the 2025 prospects yet to announce their commitment.

