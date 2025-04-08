"She's pretty darn good in both": When LSU head coach Kim Mulkey praised Flau'jae Johnson's basketball and rapping skills in high school

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson made a name for herself in high school, not just as a basketball star, but also as a rapper. Like many multitalented athletes, she has thrived in both as she continues to record songs with her label, Roc Nation, even as she played high school and college ball.

The question is, what does her coach, women's basketball legend Kim Mulkey, think of her doing rap on the side? She thinks Flau'jae Johnson is good with both and is fully supportive of both careers, as seen in a June 2022 interview she did with the Togethxr YouTube channel.

"She's so talented," Mulkey said (Timestamp: 5:02). "She loves basketball as much as she does rapping, and she's pretty darn good in both. Her interest in LSU was as much as our interest in her.

"She's only scratched the surface. Somebody's gonna yank that young lady up someday. And when I'm in my old rocking chair, I'm gonna say, 'I coached that kid at one time.' Because she's that talented. She wanted to be a part of what we're doing at LSU. And I am indebted and forever grateful to her for that."

Flau'jae wanted to pursue a career in rapping due to her father, Jason Johnson, better known as the rapper Camoflauge, who was killed in May 2003, just six months before she was born.

She has released three albums with Roc Nation and has also appeared in several TV shows, including "The Rap Game" and "America's Got Talent."

Despite also pursuing a rap career, Flau'jae Johnson was a standout high school star, with Sprayberry High School retiring her jersey after she left, the first girl to ever receive that honor. She was a five-star recruit who was also a McDonald's All-American and a Jordan Brand Classic MVP.

Flau'jae Johnson entering the transfer portal is possible but unlikely after deciding not to enter the WNBA draft

Flau'jae Johnson will not be entering the WNBA draft, which means she will be entering her senior year of college. However, after falling to UCLA during the Elite Eight, questions have arisen over whether she would still be staying at Baton Rouge.

She has not yet made any announcements regarding her decision, but if she does, she would be the biggest name to enter it this year. However, while there is speculation that she might enter it, this does not seem likely, with her relationship with LSU's Kim Mulkey being strong.

