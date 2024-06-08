South Carolina women's basketball recruiting: 3 high school prospects Dawn Staley could target in 2024 ft. Aaliyah Chavez

Dawn Staley and South Carolina are poised to attract a lot of attention during the recruiting season. The program is known for signing most of its recruits during the final weeks of the recruiting process and this year might be the same.

The Gamecocks have landed three commitments so far, Madisen McDaniel, Joyce Edwards and Adhel Tac. McDaniel is a five-star point guard from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. McDaniel is ranked as the top point guard in her class. Edwards is ranked 2nd in the 2024 class per ESPN's HoopGurlz Rankings.

Let's take a look at some of the best possible signings for Dawn Staley's South Carolina as the recruiting intensity picks up.

3 high school prospects for South Carolina

#3. ZaKiyah Johnson

South Carolina is one of the 12 schools in ZaKiyah Johnson's shortlist. Johnson is a top-five recruit from Shelbyville, Kentucky. Johnson was initially offered by South Carolina in July 2022.

She is as high as second in the class according to rankings. As a sophomore, Johnson averaged 22.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She won the Gatorade State Player of the Year award twice.

The other 11 schools are:

LSU

Notre Dame

Georgia

Southern Cal

UConn

Louisville

Arizona

Ohio State

Tennessee

UCLA

#2. Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson

Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson, the 6-foot-1 star from Clackamas, Oregon, released her list of six finalists, which included Dawn Staley's South Carolina. The other five schools are Southern Cal, UCLA, Duke, TCU and Texas.

Davidson averaged over 23.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.7 apg and 4.1 steals as a rookie and was voted the Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year. As a junior, she increased her scoring to 26.4 ppg.

#1. Aaliyah Chavez

Aaliyah Chavez, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Lubbock (Texas) Monterey, released her final shortlist of 10 schools in October last year. South Carolina was one of those finalists, along with other top schools such as LSU, Texas, USC, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, UCLA, Tennessee and Arizona.

Throughout 10 games this spring, Chavez, an AAU player for CY Fair on the Nike EYBL circuit, amassed 23.4 ppg, which topped all scorers. In addition, she averaged 4.7 apg and 4.2 rpg.

In addition to being awarded All-America and All-State, she was also voted the Gatorade Player of the Year for the Texas girls' basketball team in March.