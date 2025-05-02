Stephon Castle High School stats: Looking back at the NBA Rookie of the Year's career before pro-league and UConn

Stephon Castle’s rookie NBA season didn't fall short of any expectation as the former UConn guard did what he's become accustomed to at every stage of his career: excel. The crowning reward was the NBA Rookie of the Year Award finding its way to a San Antonio Spurs player for the second straight season.

Ad

Castle isn't an overnight sensation, as a glance at his high school numbers would back his prodigious talent. He attended Newton High School in Covington, Georgia, where he was a standout prospect. As a junior, he averaged 16.6 points, 16.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game.

The numbers spiked in Castle's senior season. He averaged 20.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, three steals and two blocks per game. He helped the team reach the Class 7A state quarterfinals. He also earned a McDonald's All-American selection.

Ad

Trending

Stephon Castle was a five-star prospect out of high school, ranked the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class by the On3 Industry Ranking. He was also ranked as the No. 1 shooting guard in the class, only behind Isaiah Collier among prospects from the state of Georgia.

Amidst offers from elite programs such as Ohio State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, and Auburn, Castle went with the UConn Huskies.

From Covington to the world: Stephon Castle’s post-high school career so far

Castle ended his only season with the Huskies, averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also had a 47.2% success from the field. He was top-five on the national championship-winning team in points, rebounds, as well as assists. He was recognized as the Big East Freshman of the Year.

Ad

Stephon Castle declared for the draft after a successful college freshman season. He was picked No. 4 in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft. His impact on the Spurs was also instant, playing 81 of their 82 games, including 47 starts.

With his average of 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, he helped the team to a 34-48 record. The team's win total improved by 12 from the previous season. Castle is the second Spurs player to win the Rookie of the Year award in two years after Victor Wembanyama won it last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More