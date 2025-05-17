Taylen Kinney college offers: Looking at popular OTE hooper’s D1 offers following Oregon’s announcement and Mark Pope’s visit

Four-star point guard Taylen Kinney is one of the most sought-after prospects in high school basketball at the moment. The 6-foot-2 junior, ranked No. 16 according to 247Sports rankings, already holds 35 D1 college offers. Here is a list of the offers below:

Kentucky Wildcats

Purdue Boilermakers

Oregon Ducks

Louisville Cardinals

Cincinnati Bearcats

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Arkansas Razorbacks

Ohio State Buckeyes

Radford Highlanders

Morgan State Bears

Stony Brook Seawolves

IU Indianapolis Jaguars

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Jackson State Tigers

Charleston Cougars

Texas A&M Aggies

Illinois Fighting Illini

Xavier Musketeers

Dayton Flyers

Arizona State Sun Devils

LSU Tigers

Villanova Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats

Texas Longhorns

California Golden Bears

Kansas Jayhawks

Florida State Seminoles

Michigan Wolverines

Auburn Tigers

Missouri Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

Penn State Nittany Lions

Indiana Hoosiers

Tennessee Volunteers and

Butler Bulldogs

With his senior year approaching, Taylen Kinney's recruitment is already in full swing. He's been busy taking visits to some of the top schools in the running for his commitment, and now he's added another big one to his calendar. The OTE star has scheduled an official visit to Oregon on September 6.

According to Kinney, Josh Jamieson, Oregon's executive director and assistant coach, has been actively pursuing his commitment even before he took on the role at Oregon:

"Josh Jamieson has been recruiting me since I was in the eighth grade," Kinney said via 247Sports. "He was recruiting me while he was coaching at Louisville. Then he went to Oregon and has been on me since. He believes in me. He brings up Jackson Shelstad when we talk."

Before locking in his upcoming trip to Oregon, Taylen Kinney had already taken an official visit to Purdue back on January 20. He's also a familiar face for Mark Pope's Wildcats, having taken five unofficial visits to Kentucky so far. He is also working on scheduling official visits to Auburn, Indiana and Louisville, as well as another to Kentucky.

Taylen Kinney just concluded his junior season with team RWE in the overtime elite league. He ended the season with an average of 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game. Without a doubt, he will be a quality addition to any college program.

Which college program has the highest chance of landing Taylen Kinney?

According to On3's prediction, the Kentucky Wildcats are currently leading the race to land Taylen Kinney, holding a 29.7% chance of securing his commitment. Kinney has already made several unofficial visits to Kentucky, and he's planning to schedule an official visit there as well.

Speaking to on3 on the interest from Kentucky, Kinney said:

"(Kentucky) had a great year, you know. Made it to the Sweet Sixteen with all transfers. You know, they got Jasper (Johnson) coming in. I like what (Pope) did to that program. Jasper is on me every day, just saying, 'Come to Kentucky. Come to Kentucky.'"

The Purdue Boilermakers are the next favourite in the race for Kinney's commitment with a 25.9% chance. They are followed by Oregon, which has a 16.8% chance. Louisville, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame are also very much in the race, with a 5% chance each.

Taylen Kinney still has one full year of high school basketball ahead of him, so he's got plenty of time to carefully weigh his options, narrow down his choices, and ultimately make the decision that's best for him.

