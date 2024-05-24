Top 10 committed EDGEs of the 2025 recruiting class ft. Ari Watford

A standout group of edge rushers from several schools have already committed to various top programs for the 2025 college football recruiting class. These players are among the most sought-after recruits in the nation. Let's explore the top 10 committed edge rushers of the 2025 recruiting class:

Top 10 committed EDGEs of the 2025 recruiting class

#10. Austin Alexander

Austin Alexander from Cooper is a standout both defensively and offensively. In 2023, he recorded 81 tackles and 19 sacks, while also catching 67 passes for 1,138 yards on offense. As a sophomore in 2022, he recorded 85 total tackles, 11 sacks, and an interception.

Alexander holds the No. 288 spot in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is ranked as their No. 29 defensive lineman and No. 3 in Kentucky. Alexander chose North Carolina over his home state school, Kentucky.

#9. Darren Ikinnagbon

Hillside's Darren Ikinnagbon finished his junior season with 52 tackles, 13 tackles for losses, 5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. His performance helped Hillside make the first round of the NJSIAA Group 3 playoffs.

Ikinnagbon holds the No. 117 spot in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also ranked No. 51 nationally, No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 1 in New Jersey. Ikinnagbon committed to Georgia over other programs, including Penn State, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.

#8. London Merritt

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's defensive lineman London Merritt transferred to the academy for his senior season after helping Woodward Academy reach the Georgia 6A title game. In 2023, he helped Woodward Academy to Georgia's 6A title game after recording 31 tackles, 4 tackles for losses, 11 quarterback hurries, and 5 sacks.

Merritt holds the No. 163 spot in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is ranked No. 135 nationally, No. 18 defensive lineman and No. 18 in Florida, and has committed to the Buckeyes.

#7. Nasir Wyatt

Nasir Wyatt from Mater Dei secured the MaxPreps All-American last season for recording 41 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also won Trinity League Defensive MVP honors in that season. In 2022, Wyatt won the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American for his 27.5 tackles, 13 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

Wyatt is ranked No. 95 nationally, No.13 edge, and No. 6 in California, according to 247Sports, and has committed to the Texas Longhorns.

#6. Christopher Burgess Jr.

Simeon's Christopher Burgess Jr. finished his junior year with 36 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks despite battling with injuries. He played from the edge and the defensive interior in his sophomore year.

Burgess Jr. holds the No. 105 spot in the On3 industry ranking and is ranked No. 168 nationally, No. 21 defensive lineman, and No. 6 in Illinois, according to 247Sports. He committed to Notre Dame, despite getting interest from several other programs.

#5. Lance Jackson

Lance Jackson is a promising defensive lineman from Texarkana Pleasant Grove (Texas), who has excelled on both sides of the ball. His sophomore season saw him named to the Texas District 10-4A DII first team as both a tight end and a defensive end. He finished the season with 63 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

In 2021, Jackson became a MaxPreps first-team Freshman All-American at tight end. He also earned the accolades of first-team all-district in both positions. Jackson holds the No. 46 spot in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is ranked No. 65 nationally, No. 10 defensive lineman, and No. 12 in Texas, according to 247Sports. Jackson is committed to the Texas Longhorns.

#4. Jakaleb Faulk

Highland Home (Ala.) standout Jakaleb Faulk's junior season was notable for his contributions on both defense and offense. With 58 tackles and 13 for loss, he also made an impact as a receiver by catching 13 passes for 246 yards.

In 2022, Faulk recorded 79.5 tackles, 13 tackles for losses, a sack, and an interception on defense. He also scored 16 passes for 356 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense.

Faulk holds the No. 109 spot in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is ranked No. 46 nationally, No. 4 edge rusher, and No. 4 in Alabama, according to 247Sports. Faulk is committed to the Auburn Tigers. But he has official visits set with Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Florida State.

#3. Ari Watford

Ari Watford, a standout from Norfolk Maury (Va.), earned accolades such as MaxPreps Sophomore All-American second-team and Virginia Class 5A all-state selection after recording 12 sacks for Salem. In 2022, he tallied 12 sacks despite missing most of his freshman year due to injury.

Watford holds the No. 28 spot in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is ranked No. 54 nationally, No. 6 edge rusher, and No. 1 in Virginia, according to 247Sports. Watford is committed to Clemson.

#2. Javion Hilson

Javion Hilson from Cocoa finished his junior year with 97 tackles, 27 for loss, and 14 sacks, helping Cocoa secure its second straight Florida 2S title. In 2022, he recorded 36 tackles, 9 tackles for losses, 9.5 sacks, 9 quarterback hurries, and 2 forced fumbles.

Hilson holds the No. 42 spot in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is ranked No. 44 nationally, No. 3 among edge rushers, and No. 6 in Florida, according to 247Sports. Hilson chose to commit to Florida State despite interest from Alabama and others. He has official visits scheduled with FSU, UCF, Alabama, and Florida.

#1. Isaiah Gibson

Warner Robins' edge rusher Isaiah Gibson led his team to the quarterfinals of Georgia’s 5A playoffs in 2023, recording 17 sacks and 55 pressures. He helped the Warner Robins reach the state title game as a sophomore.

In 2022, Gibson recorded 33 tackles, 24 quarterback hurries, and 6 sacks to lead the Warner Robins to the state title game. Gibson holds the No. 35 spot in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is ranked No. 17 nationally, No. 1 edge rusher, and No. 6 in Georgia, according to 247Sports. Gibson is committed to the USC Trojans.