Top 3 cornerbacks in the Class of 2025 ft. Ohio State signee Devin Sanchez

The cornerback position is one of the most critical and challenging roles on the football field. An elite cornerback can shut down an opponent’s best receiver and create turnovers that swing momentum in crucial moments.

The 2025 recruiting class is stacked with elite defensive backs, but some standout cornerbacks have separated themselves as the best. Let's have a glance over the top 3 cornerbacks in this cycle.

Top 3 cornerbacks in the 2025 class

3. Na'eem Offord

Five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon on the first day of the Early National Signing Period on Dec. 4.

The Alabama native has been a phenomenal playmaker for Parker High School, excelling not just as a corner but also as a returner and offensive weapon. However, Oregon’s defensive coordinator, Tosh Lupoi, has confirmed that Offord will focus solely on cornerback at the collegiate level.

Trending

"He's a guy, our system, that we call the star in our position," Lupoi told Oregon Sports Network. "This guys certainly has versatility and the physicality he's shown too, I wouldn't have any reservation with putting him at any one of the five spots but I think he has a dynamic skillset and has a great opportunity to play corner for us."

According to 247Sports, Offord is the nation's third-best cornerback and Alabama's top recruit. He has been compared to Atlanta Falcons player A.J. Terrell. His track record includes 7.02s in the 60 m, 11.09s in the 100 m, 21.97s in the 200 m and 50.29s in the 400 m.

2. DJ Pickett

LSU landed one of the most talented defensive backs in the nation in DJ Pickett, who also had offers from Oregon, Miami, Georgia and Florida.

Pickett initially played safety before transitioning to cornerback in his senior year, where he flourished. In the 2024 season, he recorded 29 tackles (18 solo, 11 assisted), five tackles for loss, five interceptions, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 11 games.

On offense, he proved to be just as dangerous by tallying 52 receptions for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023.

Pickett’s elite combination of athleticism and instincts makes him one of the most complete defensive backs in the 2025 cycle. On3 lists him as the top cornerback in the 2025 class. He is also the No. 1 recruit in Florida and the No. 11 prospect in the nation.

Pickett's ability to flip his hips effortlessly and close on the ball with elite speed has drawn comparisons to New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

1. Devin Sanchez

Devin Sanchez is a cornerback from North Shore Senior High School in Texas. He completed signing with Ohio State in December and is expected to make an immediate impact in the Buckeyes' secondary.

Sanchez excels in man coverage by staying attached to receivers on vertical routes while possessing the reaction skills necessary to break on passes. His high-level technique and physical tools have drawn comparisons to New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 class and the No. 3 recruit in Texas.

Sanchez played a key role for North Shore in his senior season by helping lead the school to a 14-1 record while contributing as a return specialist and occasionally on offense. He is a standout track athlete and has verified times of 10.69s in the 100m, 21.73s in the 200m and 49.45s in the 400m

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback