Top 3 girls' high school basketball stars heading into the Big Ten this season ft. Sienna Betts

Over the years, the Big Ten Conference has been a breeding ground for top-tier women's basketball talent. The league, in fact, boasts highly rated talents like UCLA's Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice, and USC's Juju Watkins, among others.

Ad

Now, as we head into the next college basketball season, the talent pool is only getting deeper. Currently, 22 players from ESPNW's Top 100 high school rankings are headed to Big Ten programs.

In this article, we take a look at three of the best among these 22, which include five-star UCLA commit Sienna Betts. Let's dive right in:

Ad

Trending

Sienna Betts (UCLA)

Currently ranked No. 2 in girls' high school basketball, Sienna Betts will be teaming up with her sister, Lauren Betts, at UCLA next season.

The 6-foot-4 power forward is coming off quite an outstanding season with Grandview High School, where she averaged 23.8 points, 4.8 assists, 16.8 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game, leading. Grandview has an 18-3 record.

Betts spent all four years of her high school basketball career at Grandview, where she featured in 105 games and averaged 19.3 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. The team won three state championships in these four years, including one in her just concluded senior year.

Ad

Sienna Betts is, without a doubt, a quality addition to the Bruins. Automatically, that quality also extends to the Big Ten conference.

Jazzy Davidson (USC)

Five-star USC commit Jazzy Davidson is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2025 class. Davidson ended the just-concluded season with an average of 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.6 assists per game, leading the Clackamas Cavaliers to a 27-3 record.

Davidson also led the team to a first-place finish in the Oregon Section 6A Mt. Hood Basketball league and to the state championship game, which they unfortunately lost to Tualatin. She's, in fact, the all-time leading scorer in Oregon's Class 6A history with 2,726 points.

Ad

Davidson is a four-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year. She was also a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Naismith Player of the Year award. She's without a doubt a quality addition to the Big Ten conference next season.

Brynn McGaughy (Washington)

Brynn McGaughy is another top-ranked prospect who will be joining the Big Ten conference next season. The 6-foot-2 forward is ranked No. 14 in the ESPNW 2025 class ranking.

Ad

McGaughy led her high school team, the Central Valley Bears, to an unbeaten 27-0 record alongside the Class 3A state championship in her just concluded senior year. She averaged 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, and was named Washington Gatorade Player of the year.

She will be joining the Washington Huskies alongside four-star prospect Nina Cain, another Washington commit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More