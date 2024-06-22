Top 3 landing spots for 2025 class prospect Ty Haywood ft. Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Ty Haywood, a five-star player out of Denton Ryan High School, is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 class. Haywood is listed as the No. 9 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 2 offensive tackle, and the No. 3 recruit from Texas, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

According to 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 11 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, the No. 2 offensive tackle, and the No. 4 prospect in Texas. Haywood holds more than two dozen offers from college programs like Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and USC, among others.

Let's examine the three programs likeliest to land this promising player.

Top 3 landing spots for Ty Haywood

#3. Texas A&M

Texas A&M appears to be a long shot with only a 1.6% chance, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, but the Aggies cannot be entirely ruled out from Ty Haywood's commitment journey. Haywood has deep ties to Texas, and the proximity to home could play a big role in his decision.

The prospect's relationship with the Aggies’ coaching staff, especially offensive analyst Louie Addazio, is steadily improving as well. He has also revealed substantial recruitment efforts from Addazio.

"I’ve met him in person; he has been recruiting me heavy," Haywood said in an interview with Recruiting News Guru last year.

Ty Haywood's recent visit to the program in April left a positive impression, and his connection with current Aggies' four-star commit Marcus Garcia from Denton Ryan High School also strengthened Texas A&M's position. Besides that, offensive line coach Adam Cushing has also been in contact with Haywood to earn his pledge.

#2. Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners hold a 30.6% chance of securing Ty Haywood's commitment, according to On3. Oklahoma's ties to Denton Ryan through former players like safety Billy Bowman and running back Kalib Hicks create a familiar environment for Haywood.

Haywood's visit to Oklahoma's spring game gave him a positive vibe about the program (via Recruiting News Guru):

“I went to the spring game at OU (Oklahoma), it was great,” Haywood said. “The environment there was great. I got to be on the field with the players, that was great."

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has been a crucial figure in Oklahoma's recruitment of Haywood, and the prospect keeps him in high regard as well.

“Coach Bedenbaugh is a great coach, one of the best offensive line coaches there is. He is a great person, great coach, and I like the bond we have built. We are still getting to know each other better."

#1. Alabama

Alabama has positioned itself as the frontrunner for Haywood’s commitment, as the Crimson Tide is currently leading the race with a 63.2% chance, according to On3. Haywood’s visit to Alabama earlier this month was a game-changer for the program.

“It was fantastic, it was great. It was way more than what I expected,” Haywood told BamaOnLine. “[The highlight] was everything. It was my first time being there, so basically everything. The coaching staff, the players… Bama itself.”

Alabama's new offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic, also played a key role during the visit.

“He’s a great guy. He was with me the whole time there… he was there the whole way. Answered all of the questions that needed to be answered. All of that. He was down-to-earth and a very humble guy.”

Given Ty Haywood’s childhood admiration for Alabama, coupled with the incredible bond he has built with the coaching staff, it is pretty clear why Alabama stands out as the front-runner in his recruitment journey. Let's see which program he picks at the end.