Top 5 boys high school basketball guards this season ft. Darryn Peterson and Cayden Boozer

The 2024-2025 high school basketball season is coming to an end. The season has presented fans with high-quality, beautiful and entertaining basketball at its finest.

Ad

Some players had great seasons, delivering some of the best performances and leading their teams. Some even won championships, while some missed out just narrowly.

In this article, we’ll take a brief look at some of the best-performing guards from this season.

Ad

Trending

Darryn Peterson

Five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson put up one of the most electrifying performances this season, leading Prolific Prep to a 32-5 record. His play won him the Naismith Player of the Year award, which recognizes the nation's most outstanding high school basketball player. In terms of stats, he averaged 30.4 points, 7.4 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

The No. 2-ranked prospect is also in the running for the MaxPreps National Player of the Year award. He and the Prolific Prep Crew are currently in the semifinals of the Salt Lake Grind Session Championship, which will be played on Saturday. They’ll be hoping to extend their 14-game winning streak and finish the season on a high.

Ad

Cayden Boozer

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer’s son Cayden Boozer is another standout point guard who impressed this season. While his brother, Cameron Boozer, was the main star for Columbus High School, he was crucial. He averaged 13.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 7.5 apg, helping the Explorers win the state championship for the fourth consecutive year.

Both Boozer twins signed with Duke.

Meleek Thomas

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas also had an exceptional season at the Overtime Elite League. The 6-foot-4 point guard powered City Reapers to the OTE finals, where he scored 110 points in four games. However, they missed out on the trophy after losing three of the five-game final series.

Ad

Thomas averaged 27.3 ppg, 3.0 apg and 6.9 rpg in the OTE playoffs. In the regular season, he averaged 26.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg and 4.3 apg.

Brayden Burries

Five-star shooting guard Brayden Burries, who is uncommitted, also led his team to a state championship. The 6-4 Roosevelt High School star averaged 29.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 3.4 apg, leading the Mustangs to a 35-2 record.

Darius Acuff

Five-star prospect Darius Acuff, another Arkansas signee, played a crucial part for IMG Academy (21-7). The 6-2 point guard was one of the five finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year award and is ranked No. 5 in the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback