Top 5 finalists for Boys Naismith High School Player of the Year feat. Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa 

The 10-men list for the Jersey Mikes' Boys Naismith High School Player of the Year came out on Feb. 7. The list was trimmed down to the final five recruits on Friday and posted on the official Instagram page of Naismith Awards.

The winner will be announced on Mar. 7. Here are the final five finalists who set out to win the prestigious award.

Top 5 finalists for Boys Naismith High School Player of the Year

#1 Darius Acuff

Ranked at the ninth spot nationally, second in the point guard position and third in Florida, Darius Acuff signed for the Razorbacks on Jul. 26 after considering offers from top programs including Kansas, Michigan, Houston and UConn.

In the 2024 FIBA U18 Americas Championship, Acuff averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 46.7%.

#2 Nate Ament

Currently the highest-ranked uncommitted player in 2025, Nate Ament ranks at the fourth spot nationally, second in the small forward position and first in Virginia. Ament has visited Duke and Kentucky this month and is considering offers from Tennessee, Notre Dame, Texas and Louisville, among others.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 3.7 assists per game in his first season at Highland High School.

#3 Cameron Boozer

Cameron Boozer and his twin brother Cayden Boozer chose to sign for their father's alma mater, Duke. The 6-foot-9 power forward ranks at the second spot nationally, and first in his position and Florida.

He received interest from top programs including Florida, Miami, Florida State and Kentucky. Boozer has played 118 matches for Columbus and is averaging a double-double with 21.2 points, 3.5 assists, 11.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest.

#2 AJ Dybantsa

The No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa has shown his influence on and off the court. The Brockton native signed for the BYU Cougars after rejecting offers from Alabama, Kansas State, North Carolina and USC.

The 2022-23 Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Basketball Player of the Year is averaging 21.5 points, 3.2 assists, 12.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest for Utah Prep this season.

#1 Darryn Peterson

The No. 3 prospect signed for the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 1 after rejecting Ohio State, USC, Kansas State and more. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship while averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 steals per game.

In the 2022-2023 season, Peterson averaged 31 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.3 assists.

Which player will win the Naismith High School Player of the Year?

