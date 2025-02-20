Top 5 finalists for Girls Naismith High School Player of the Year feat. Sienna Betts and Aaliyah Chavez

The 10-player list for the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year award has been narrowed down to the final five.

With the winner set to be announced on Mar. 7, let's take a closer look at the five finalists:

#1 Aaliyah Chavez

No. 1 ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez is a household name in girls' high school basketball. The Monterey star has been in top form this season, averaging 35.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.9 steals per game. She has led the Plainsmen to a 34-5 record.

Aaliyah is one of the most sought-after basketball prospects at the moment, with 11 college offers. She's yet to announce her commitment to any program. She, alongside Montverde Academy's Agot Makeer, are the only two top-100 prospects yet to announce their commitment.

#2 Sienna Betts

UCLA star Lauren Betts' sister, Sienna Betts, is the No. 2 ranked player in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-4 power forward has been exceptional for Grandview High School this season, leading them to an 18-3 record. She is averaging 23.8 points, 4.8 assists, 16.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game this season.

Betts, who is currently a UCLA signee, will be joining her sister at the college level with the Bruins next season.

#3 Jazzy Davidson

USC commit Jasmine Davidson has also made the final cut. The No. 3 ranked Clackamas High School star has excelled this season, leading the Cavaliers to an 18-2 record, which includes an unbeaten run in the class 6A league. In fact, she recently became the league's all-time top scorer with 2,486 career points.

Davidson's coach, Korey Landolt, is a finalist for the Naismith High School Girls Coach of the Year award.

#4 Saniyah Hall

Of the four Class of 2026 semifinalists, only Saniyah Hall made the final cut. Currently the No. 1 ranked junior in the country, the Montverde Academy star has been in top form this season, averaging 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Her performances have been instrumental to the Eagles' impressive 22-1 record this season.

#5 Kaleena Smith

Five-star point guard Kaleena Smith is the No. 1-ranked Class of 2027 prospect in the country. Smith was the only sophomore to reach the semifinal stage of the award, and she's now a finalist. She has led Ontario Christian to a 26-1 record this season, averaging 23.8 points, 7.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game.

In addition to the Naismith Award, Kaleena was also nominated for the Gatorade Player of the Year award in January. Her success extends beyond the court as well: last year, she became the first female high school basketball player to sign an NIL deal with Adidas.

