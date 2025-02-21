High school football is popular across the country. Some argue the best football is in the south, others say the west. However, Florida is a powerhouse state known for its speed and having some of the best all-around athletes and recruits. This article breaks down the top 5 football recruits from Sunshine State for 2026.

5. Izayia Williams - Linebacker

247sports has Tavares High School Linebacker Izayia Williams rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 29 player in Florida, and the 15th-best linebacker in the 2026 class. Williams has offers from powerhouse programs like Florida State, Alabama, and more. Williams is an Under Armour All-American and multi-sport athlete, competing in Track and Field, whose athleticism shows on the field. He's a sideline-to-sideline player with speed. In 2024, he totaled 125 tackles, four sacks and an interception on defense while also scoring five touchdowns on offense.

4. Keenyi Pepe - OT

IMG Academy Offensive Tackle Keenyi Pepe has been a productive player for the Crusaders. He is good in the run game but he excels in pass protection with good technique and footwork. Pepe is an All-American with over 30 offers from schools like Auburn. 247sports ranks him as a five-star and the No. 3 player in Florida.

3. Trenton Henderson - Edge rusher

Trenton Henderson of Pensacola Catholic High School is a force as a pass rusher. In 2024, he accumulated 20 quarterback hurries, 50 tackles, 10 sacks, six pass breakups and a forced fumble en route to a playoff appearance. Henderson makes plays all over the field. According to 247sports, Henderson is ranked as a four-star and the No. 1 player in Florida with over 30 offers from programs like in-state FSU, UF and other schools like Alabama.

2. Calvin Russell - Wide Receiver

Calvin Russell of Miami Northwestern High School has been one of the best receivers in the 2026 class. A possession receiver with a lot of athleticism who can catch the 50/50 pass and excel against man coverage. As a junior in 2024, Russell had 39 receptions for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns with two rushing touchdowns. He was a key piece for their state championship run. According to 247sports, Calvin Russell is a four-star prospect with 50 offers. He's rated as the No. 2 player in Florida and 14th in the country.

1. Dia Bell - Quarterback

American Heritage quarterback Dia Bell is rated a four-star prospect, No. 4 QB, and the 22nd overall player in the country per 247sports with offers from Miami, Georgia and others. The Texas Longhorns commit threw for 2,597 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, while also being named Florida Gatorade Player of the Year.

