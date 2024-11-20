High school football is coming to a close, with the start of the playoffs. Florida has some of the best players in the U.S., and many are committed to top college programs. But there's also a lot of athletes that aren't.

This article will rank the top five uncommitted football players in Florida.

Top uncommitted football players in Florida

#1, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, IMG Academy, LB

IMG Academy linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, a four-star prospect, holds over 40 offers from top programs like Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State and USC. Per 247sports, Owusu-Boateng is the 13th-ranked linebacker in the 2025 class.

His brother, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, played for Notre Dame, so it would make sense if he ended up a Fighting Irish. But Tom Loy of 247sports has Owusu-Boateng at 100% Michigan in his Crystal Prediction.

#2, Javion Hilson, Cocoa, DE

Cocoa High School edge rusher Javion Hilson is an athletic player with a lot of quickness. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound, four-star recruit, ranked as the sixth-best edge rusher by 247Sports, holds offers from Syracuse, Florida State, Texas and Florida.

Hilson was committed to FSU but de-committed in September. He officially visited Syracuse in November, so the Orange may have a chance to receive his commitment.

#3, Carter Smith, Bishop Verot, QB

Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith, a three-star prospect, is the 20th-ranked quarterback with offers from Florida State, Wisconsin and Michigan, according to 247sports. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is a dual-threat who can extend plays with his athleticism. Carter was committed to Michigan but reopened his recruitment In October.

Smith has taken an official visit to the Florida State Seminoles, who may be in the running for a new quarterback, given their 1-9 season.

#4, Jett White, Edison, CB

Edison cornerback Jett White is a three-star prospect with offers from Alabama, Arizona, Maryland and more, according to 247sports. The 6-foot-2, 169-pounder is quick-footed, excels in press coverage and plays the ball well. Jett de-committed from Maryland in September, just a few months after he went there for an official visit. He's rated as the 70th-best cornerback, but with over 40 offers, whoever gets a commitment from him may have a steal on the recruiting trail.

#5, Winston Watkins Jr., Venice, WR

Venice four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. has accumulated offers from schools like Indiana, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Colorado and Alabama. He shines in the run-after-catch and often plays in the slot. He officially visited Indiana, Ole Miss and South Carolina, which could be an indicator of his top schools. With the season and wide receiver production those teams are having, they could be in the front of the line to gain a commitment from Watkins.

