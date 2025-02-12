Top 5 football commits of the 2026 recruiting class so far ft. Chris Henry Jr. 

High school football is riddled with talent from all over the country, from five-star recruits to Division 1 commits and more. The class of 2026 has been making much noise in the recruiting world. The top commits of the 2026 class will be broken down:

Top five football commits of the 2026 class:

1.Faizon Brandon QB- Tennesee

Brandon, out of Grimsley High School, has been a force in this recruiting class. He's rated as a five-star prospect, the No. 1 player in the country and North Carolina and the No. 1 overall player according to 247Sports. He has been committed to the Tennesee Volunteers since August 2024.

In his junior season in 2024, he accumulated 2,814 passing yards and 35 touchdowns with just two interceptions while rushing for 625 yards and nine touchdowns.

2.Chris Henry Jr. WR- Ohio State

Henry from Mater Dei High School has been a dominant receiver. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect can win against man coverage and go up and get the ball at its highest point. 247Sports rates Henry as a four-star prospect, the No. 2 player in California and the third-best WR in the class of 2026. He chose Ohio State over schools like Georgia and Alabama, among others.

3. Kodi Green OT- Oregon

Green from Mater Dei High School has established himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the country. The 6-foo-6, 285-pound Oregon commit has been dominant on the offensive line, excelling in run blocking and also doing well at protecting the quarterback in the passing game.

247Sports rates Kodi as a four-star recruit, the third-best player in California and the fifth-best OT in the country while being ranked 20th overall. Green has been committed to Oregon since August 2024.

4. Xavier Griffin LB- USC

Griffin, the Gainesville High School Georgia linebacker, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 LB in the country, the No. 1 player in Georgia and eighth overall. Griffin holds over 30 offers from schools like Auburn and Alabama but decided to commit to USC in July 2024. Although he's committed to USC, 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction has him at 100% to Georgia.

In his junior year in 2024, he totaled 43 tackles and six sacks in eight games.

5.Tradarian Ball RB- Oregon

Out of Texas High in Texarkana, Ball has been a stellar running back. As a junior in 2024, he rushed for 777 yards and 14 touchdowns. 5-foot, 175-pound Ball is versatile, accumulating 44 receptions for 1,017 yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned a spot on the Polynesian Bowl roster.

247Sports ranks Ball as a four-star prospect, the sixth-best player in Texas, the No. 2 RB and the 37th overall player. He committed to Oregon in July 2024. Although he is committed to Oregon, 247Sports sees him at 25% to Texas on their Crystal Ball Predictor.

