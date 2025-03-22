Top 5 girls high school basketball guards this season ft. Aaliyah Chavez and Kaleena Smith

The 2024-2025 high school basketball season is almost over. Looking back, it has been a season filled with exciting basketball, electrifying performances and a number of intense moments.

While some players might have found it difficult to find their rhythm throughout the campaign, it's been a fulfilling year for some players in terms of performance and achievements.

In this article, we will take a specific look at some of the best-performing female basketball guards from the just concluded season. Let's dive right in!

Top 5 girls high school basketball guards this season

#5 Kate Harpring

Five-star prospect Kate Harpring is currently the No. 2-ranked junior in the ESPN Super 60 rankings. The 5-foot-10 point guard had quite an impressive performance this season. She led the Marist War Eagles to a 29-3 season record and a semi-final finish in the 2025 Georgia Girls State Basketball Tournament.

She also led the team to a first-place finish in the Georgia Section of the Georgia AAAA Region 5 league.

In terms of personal accolades, she was named Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year.

#4 Maddyn Greenway

The Providence Academy Lions went invincible in the just concluded 2024-25 basketball season, and Elite junior point guard Maddyn Greenway played a crucial role in their 32-0 record.

The 5-foot-8 point guard, who is currently ranked No. 18 in the ESPN junior ranking, ended the season with an average of 32.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 4.8 steals per game.

Her contribution was especially crucial in the MSHSL state championship final, where she delivered 40 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals.

She won the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year award for her impressive performances.

#3 Jerzy Robinson

Five-star prospect Jerzy Robinson is currently the No. 3-ranked junior in the ESPN Super 60 rankings. The 6-foot-0 guard also had a relatively impressive season, leading the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to a 28-3 record and a regional semi-final finish at the state championship. They also got a first-place finish in the California Southern Section Mission league.

#2 Kaleena Smith

Five-star point prospect Kaleena Smith is one of the most exciting prospects in girls' high school basketball. Even as a sophomore, the 5-foot-6 point guard is already the star player on her team.

Kaleena led the Ontario Christian Knights to a 30-2 record this season, going all the way to the regional finals, where they fell to a narrow 67-62 defeat against Etiwanda. She averaged 23.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 4.5 steals per game this season.

In terms of personal accolades, Kaleena won the California Gatorade Player of the Year award and was also a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award. She's also a finalist for the MaxPreps Player of the Year award.

#1 Aaliyah Chavez

No.1-ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez is currently among the household names in female high school basketball in particular and high school basketball in general. This season was another brilliant campaign for the 5-foot-11 point guard.

The five-star prospect led the Monterey Plainsmen to a state championship and a 37-5 season record. She ended the season averaging 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per game.

In terms of personal accolades, Aaliyah won the Naismith Player of the Year award. She also won the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year as well as the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.

Aaliyah is also currently a finalist for the MaxPreps National Player of the Year award, which will be announced on April 8.

