Nike Basketball has announced the rosters for the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, arguably the biggest international All-Star game that gathers the best young basketball talents in the world. The event will see Team USA take on a select team of international players.

Heading into the game, some of the best high school ballers were named for Team USA. The team consists of Dee Alexander, Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Chavez, Aaliyah Crump, Jazzy Davidson, Alexandra Eschmeyer, Madison Francis, Zakiyah Johnson, Grace Knox, Emilie Skinner, Jordan Speiser, and Hailee Swain.

This piece will highlight the best five stars going into the game.

Top 5 high school basketball stars representing Team USA at the 2025

#1 Sienna Betts

McDonald's All-American Girls Game (Apr. 1). (Source: Getty)

The UCLA commit had a great season with Grandview High School, averaging 22.5 points, 15.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game last season. The 6-foot-4 power forward led Grandview to a 25-3 season that saw them win the Colorado 6A state championship.

She was named for the McDonald's All-American Game and proved her quality again with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists to help the West beat the East. Her performance earned her the MVP award. She also won the Sporting News National High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

Betts is a rebounding machine with a great offense. She is one of the stars set to light up Portland, Oregon.

#2 Aaliyah Chavez

Chavez is coming off a big season with Monterey High School. She is the No. 1 player in the 2025 class. Last season, she led Monterey to a 37-5 record in the run-up to their Texas state title with an average of 34.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 4.3 apg, and 3.7 spg.

A deadly 3-point shooter, she won the girls' McDonald’s All-American 3-point contest. She then totaled 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in the main game.

Chaves won the Gatorade Player of the Year and the MaxPreps National Basketball Player of the Year Awards. The Oklahoma commit will look to take her brilliance to the Nike Hoop Summit and shine for Team USA.

#3 Jazzy Davidson

The USC signee had a good season with Clackamas High School. The nation's No. 3 recruit led Clackamas to the finals of the Oregon Class 6A, averaging 29.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 2.6 apg. She also earned Naismith High School All-American first-team honors.

With her impressive offensive game, Team USA looks covered for sure.

#4 Emilie Skinner

The nation's No. 10 recruit is expected to shine at the Nike Hoop Summit due to her impressive work rate and scoring ability. Last season, she averaged 26.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg and five apg for Ridgeline Girls Basketball, helping the team to an impeccable 28-0 record.

She also participated in the McDonald’s All-American Game and posted eight points, five rebounds and seven assists.

#5 Grace Knox

2025 McDonald's All-American Girls Game - Source: Getty

LSU commit Knox is one to watch because of her great scoring and rebounding abilities. The Etiwanda High School power forward averages just over 17.0 ppg and 11.0 rpg. She had an impressive showing at the McDonald's All-American Game, recording five points and 10 assists.

Knox is also versatile and a key asset for Team USA. As she enters the NCAA, She will look to shine and show LSU what she can do.

