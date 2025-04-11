Top 5 high school basketball stars representing Team USA at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit ft. Nate Ament, Cameron Boozer 

Nike Hoop Summit, one of the most prestigious high school basketball tournaments, will tip off tomorrow at noon ET. Top American high school basketball players will play against top international prospects.

Several NBA stars, including Derrick Rose, Kyrie Irving, Nikola Jokic, and more, have been a part of the Nike Hoop Summit before. Let's look at five high school basketball stars representing Team USA.

Top 5 high school basketball stars representing Team USA at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

#5 Cayden Boozer

The No. 21 prospect in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Cayden Boozer, will accompany his twin brother and Duke Blue Devils signee, Cameron Boozer, at the Nike Hoop Summit.

Boozer averaged 7.2 assists per game this season, leading his team, the Columbus Explorers, to the State title and the 2025 Chipotle Nationals Championship.

#4 Koa Peat

The Arizona Wildcats commit ranks ninth nationally. In his final year at Perry High School, Peat led the Pumas to the 2025 AIA Boys Basketball State Championships (Arizona), after defeating Sunnyslope by a 63-44 scoreline on Mar. 8.

Furthermore, he has also won three gold medals for Team USA at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.

#3 Nate Ament

Nate Ament remains the highest-ranked uncommitted player of the Class of 2025. The 6-foot-9 small forward has received interest from top programs, including the Duke Blue Devils, Tennessee Volunteers, Louisville Cardinals and Arkansas Razorbacks, among others.

Ament enters the Nike Hoop Summit after winning the 2024 FIBA Men's U18 AmeriCup while averaging 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.7 minutes.

#2 Cameron Boozer

Son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron Boozer was awarded Mr. Basketball USA in 2023 after he led the team to the gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

The two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year also led the team to the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

He averaged 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.7 steals per game during the tournament.

#1 AJ Dybantsa

The No. 1 player in the 2025 Class signed for the BYU Cougars. The McDonald's All-American also won two gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

The 6-foot-9 small forward was the second-highest scorer in the McDonald's All-American Game last week. He finished with 16 points, one less than the Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson.

Which player are you most excited to watch at the Nike Hoop Summit?

