Top 5 high school small forwards who could impact college basketball next season ft. AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament

For AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament and the rest of the top 2025 prospects, the journey from high school dominance to college basketball is officially underway. These players have clearly owned the high school court, piling up jaw-dropping stats, championship titles and individual honors like it was second nature.

Now, they're stepping into a whole new arena where the game is faster, tougher and more demanding. But let's be real: based on everything we've seen from them so far, it's difficult not to believe that they're ready for the challenge.

In this article, we take a quick look at five high school small forwards like AJ Dybantsa who aren't just making the jump to college basketball but are primed to make an impact from Day 1. Let's dive right in:

Top five high school small forwards like AJ Dybantsa who could impact college basketball next season

#1 AJ Dybantsa

Five-star, 6-foot-9 forward AJ Dybantsa is wrapping up his high school career as the No. 1 ranked player in the country, and it has been clear from the start that he was built for the spotlight. He attained the No. 1 spot in the nation's 2026 class immediately after his freshman year at Saint Sebastian's.

That season, AJ Dybantsa averaged an impressive 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 blocks per game and was named the Massachusetts Boys' Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.

AJ Dybantsa reclassed up to the 2025 class, but despite that, he went on to retain his five-star rating and No. 1 spot. He spent his second year at Prolific Prep, where he averaged 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He then joined Utah Prep, where he spent his final, just-concluded season.

AJ Dybantsa is a player who embodies impact and dominance on the court, and many fans can't wait to see his impressive displays on the college court with the BYU Cougars next season. He will be joined by four-star centers Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgess, who have also committed to the Cougars.

#2 Nate Ament

Nate Ament, another five-star 6-foot-9 forward, will be suiting up for the Tennessee Volunteers at the SEC Conference next season. He will be joined by fellow 2025 class commits DeWayne Brown and Amari Evans.

Ament was one of the few top recruits in the 2025 class who held off on making his college decision until late in the recruiting process, and with his level of talent, the wait has only added to the buzz. He had fans, coaches and even alumni from various powerhouse programs actively campaigning for his commitment.

Nate, who's the No. 4 ranked prospect in the 2025 class, spent the just-concluded season at Highland High School, which he transferred to after spending the first two years at Colgan High School. He led the Hawks to the state championship title in his senior season.

#3 Tounde Yessoufou

Toude Yessoufou is another high school standout who looks more than ready to take college basketball by storm next season.

Ranked No. 9 in the 2025 class, the 6-foot-5 forward had a dominant run at St. Joseph High School, where he averaged an impressive 28.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game over four years.

Tounde is committed to the Baylor Bears, who compete in the Big 12 conference. With that kind of production and consistency as a high school prospect, it's no stretch to imagine him making an immediate impact at the next level.

#4 Jalen Haralson

No. 19 ranked forward Jalen Haralson is a Notre Dame signee, joining the Fighting Irish in the ACC Conference next season. He will be joined by fellow 2025 class prospects Ryder Frost, Brady Koehler and Tommy Ahneman, who are also committed to Notre Dame.

Haralson's quality is also undeniable, as he has shown it consistently over the last four years as a high school prospect. He spent his first two years at Fishers High School in Indiana, where he averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in two years.

He eventually made the transition to La Lumiere after his sophomore year, spending his last two years with the Lakers.

#5 Shelton Henderson

Four-star 5-foot-5 forward Shelton Henderson will be plying his trade in the ACC Conference with the Miami Hurricanes next season.

Originally committed to Duke, Henderson flipped his decision and will now reunite with former Blue Devils assistant Jai Lucas, who was named Miami's coach. He will be joining four-star shooting guard Dante Allen, who's also a Miami Commit.

Henderson spent his last years of high school basketball at Bellaire High School in Texas. Across two seasons, he averaged 21.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Fans are eager to see him replicate his high school numbers and impact at the college level next season.

