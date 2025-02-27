Top 5 hoopers dominating on national high school basketball scoring leaderboard ft. CJ Christopher Williams

Famous high school basketball publisher MaxPreps presented a list of the top 48 players in terms of points per game on Thursday. The list included several notable prospects, including Jason Crowe Jr., the No. 7 recruit in the 2026 Class, and Alijah Arenas, the son of three-time NBA Champion Gilbert Arenas and a USC commit.

Have a look at the complete list of national high school basketball scoring leaderboard:

Top 5 hoopers dominating on national high school basketball scoring leaderboard

#5 Asa Rogosich

Southwest Florida Christian High School's Asa Rogosich is a bucket-getter. The 5-foot-11 senior ranks at the fifth spot in most points per game in high school basketball, averaging 37.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Rogosich has played 60 games for his school, averaging 21.1 ppg, 3.1 apg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 spg and 0.1 bpg.

#4 Quinn Kwasniak

Quinn Kwasniak has led Cornerstone Christian High School to a 16-8 overall record this season. He played 19 matches this season, averaging with 37.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

In three seasons for Cornerstone, Kwasniak has played 64 games, averaging 33.6 ppg, 5.9 apg, 7.7 rpg, 1.9 spg and 0.1 bpg.

#3 Luke Beaver

The 6-foot-1 sophomore belongs to the Class of 2027. While the North Georgia Christian Academy is in a slump with a 5-16 overall record, Luke Beaver cannot be blamed. He is averaging 38.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 6.7 apg in 20 games this season.

Beaver is in his second year and has already scored over 1,000 points after playing 48 games. Throughout his high school basketball career, he averaged 30.4 points, 2.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

#2 Gabe Davenport

Zion Christian Academy's Gabe Davenport ranks second in the highest points per game in high school basketball. While they have a 14-13 overall record, Christian sits fourth in the Tennessee State Independent Basketball League.

A lot of credit goes to Davenport, averaging 40.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game in 25 games this season.

#1 CJ Christopher Williams

CJ Williams of the American Leadership Academy is the leader in PPG in high school basketball. The junior is averaging a massive 43.2 points per game. He is also averaging 5.6 rpg, 6.9 apg, 5.7 spg and 2.1 bpg in 18 games this season, leading his school to a 15-5 record.

However, the American Leadership Academy was knocked out in the Round of 16 of the 2024-2025 AZ CAA HS Boys Basketball Championships after a 79-52 defeat against Ville de Marie Academy on Feb. 11.

Which player's high school basketball stats are you most impressed with?

