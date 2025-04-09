Top 5 landing spots for McDonald's All-American Brayden Burries as commitment date approaches ft. Alabama and Arizona 

Brayden Burries remains one of the two top-10 uncommitted recruits, alongside Nate Ament.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard said that he will announce his decision on Wednesday via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"9:45 am pt on Wednesday 💯🙏🏽 #AGTG," Burries posted.

Burries, who ranks 10th nationally and second in the shooting guard position, received interest from 26 programs across the nation, including Arizona, USC, Oregon and Alabama, among others. Let's have a look at the top five landing spots for the shooting guard.

Top five landing spots for McDonald's All-American Brayden Burries

#5 USC

The USC Trojans have acquired the services of Alijah Arenas, Elzie Harrington and Jerry Easter from the 2025 Class.

Adding Brayden Burries to the mix will create a pretty strong roster of freshmen for Coach Eric Musselman's team. In a conversation with 247Sports' Travis Branham, Burries talked about Musselman:

"I talk to coach (Eric) Musselman and the staff a lot throughout the weeks. They're saying I would be the lead guard, they just got Elzie (Harrington), and we played together with Strive (For Greatness), so we have a connection there, so we will see," Burries told Branham.

Burries took three unofficial visits to the Trojans: on Aug. 2, 2023; Jun. 26, 2024 and Nov. 17, 2024.

#4 Tennessee Volunteers

Having signed three players from the 2025 Class, Amari Evans, Dewayne Brown and Troy Henderson, Burries could be heading to coach Rick Barnes' team. However, On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine has given the Volunteers less than a 1% chance of signing Brayden Burries.

He took his first and only official visit to Tennessee on Jan. 21 this year. Furthermore, the Vols are also in the mix for Nate Ament, who visited them on Oct. 19.

#3 Oregon Ducks

Another possible landing spot for Brayden Burries is the Oregon Ducks. On3's Prediction Machine has given the Ducks a 1.2% chance of landing the shooting guard. Just like Tennessee, Brayden Burries took his only official visit to Oregon on Oct. 26 last year.

The Ducks have only signed a three-star shooting guard from Berrien Springs, named JJ Frakes, so landing Burries will bolster Dana Altman's roster going into the next season.

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide could be adding their fourth signing from the 2025 Class in Burries. He took his official visit to Alabama on Sep. 28, but they have also received less than a 1% chance of landing the Riverside, CA, native.

Coach Nate Oats has landed four-star recruits London Jemison, Davion Hannah and Amari Allen from the Class of 2025, ranking No. 9 nationally, according to On3.

#1 Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats have the highest chance of signing Burries, with a 92.7% prediction. The addition of Brayden Burries will mean signings of two top 10 recruits from the Class of 2025, the other being No. 9 player Koa Peat. Furthermore, coach Tommy Lloyd has also received commitment from Bryce James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James.

Burries has taken three unofficial visits, on Sep. 9, 2023; Apr. 4, 2024 and Nov. 22, 2024. His official visit to the Wildcats was on Feb. 3, last year.

Which program will Brayden Burries choose?

