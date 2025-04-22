Top 5 QBs of the 2026 Class to watch out for this high school football season ft. Jared Curtis

With many already looking forward to the upcoming high school football season, there are a few players to keep an eye on. There's special interest in up-and-coming quarterbacks, especially those about to enter their senior high school season. Below is a list of the top-five senior quarterbacks to watch out for in the next high school football season.

Ad

5. Ryder Lyons

The Folsom (CA) quarterback is a leading target for top programs including USC, Oregon, BYU and Michigan. The No. 4 quarterback in the 2026 class per the On3 Industry Ranking, Lyons was California's Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2024.

He completed 211 of 310 passes for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns last season, adding 585 yards in the ground for 14 additional scores. Lyons is definitely one to watch for in his final high school football season.

Ad

Trending

4. Jake Fette

The Del Valle (El Paso, TX) quarterback is committed to play college football for the Arizona State Sun Devils. However, he has one more season of high school football to cement his legacy at Del Valle before going to college.

He was voted the El Paso Times Most Valuable Player in 2024 after helping his team to a 10-1 record. He passed for 2,488 yards and 32 touchdowns in the process, while rushing for an additional 589 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ad

3. Faizon Brandon

When he announced his pledge to the Tennessee Volunteers in Aug. 2024, Faizon Brandon became the program’s first and most important commit in this cycle. Brandon was named North Carolina Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2024 following an impressive season.

He achieved 77% pass completion rate, throwing for 2,814 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also rushed for 625 yards and nine touchdowns in 78 carries.

2. Dia Bell

The American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL) five-star quarterback is one of the nation's top prospects. The five-star Texas commit will be looking to replicate his form from the previous season in the next high school football season.

Ad

He was a big factor in American Heritage’s state championship run despite suffering an injury. Furthermore, he passed for almost 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging more than eight yards per carry for five touchdowns.

1. Jared Curtis

With the amount of hype surrounding him, Jared Curtis is definitely worth watching in the upcoming high school football season. The former Georgia commit racked up 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns last season, adding 637 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Down to Oregon and Georgia in his recruitment, Curtis has a massive decision to make before his final season of high school football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More