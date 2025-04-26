Top 6 high school basketball stars set to make a mark in college basketball next season ft. Jazzy Davidson at USC

The 2024-25 high school basketball season is now over, and for the Class of 2025 recruits, it marks the end of their high school careers. Most of these players already have a clear destination for college basketball, having made individual commitments to various programs.

Ad

Judging from the performances of some of these prospects throughout their high school basketball journeys, especially in their senior year, it’s fair to expect a high level of brilliance when they begin their college careers next season.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the top high school basketball stars set to make their mark in women's college basketball next season.

Ad

Trending

6 high school basketball stars set to make a mark in college basketball next season

#1. Jazzy Davidson (USC)

Five-star USC Trojans commit Jazzy Davidson ended her senior year as the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025. She led Clackamas to a first-place finish in Oregon's Class 6A Mt. Hood League and a 27-3 record. The Cavaliers advanced to the state championship game but lost to Tualatin.

Ad

Davidson averaged 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. She also played in the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic, delivering standout performances.

Davidson has committed to USC and will join the Trojans in the Big Ten Conference next season.

#2. Sienna Betts (UCLA)

Five-star forward Sienna Betts of Grandview High School, ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s Class of 2025 rankings, is also headed to the Big Ten next season as a UCLA Bruins commit.

Ad

Betts finished her senior year averaging 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game, helping the Wolves to a 25-3 record.

She led Grandview to a first-place finish in Colorado’s Class 5A/6A Centennial League with an 8-0 mark. The team went on to win the state championship, defeating Legend High School 61-39.

Betts was named MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game and also appeared in the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic.

Ad

#3. Aaliyah Chavez (Oklahoma)

Aaliyah Chavez is another household name in high school basketball, and many fans can't wait to see her at the college level next season. Currently ranked No. 3 in ESPN's 2025 class, Chavez made headlines in March when she committed to Oklahoma over top programs like Texas, LSU, South Carolina and UCLA.

Aaliyah ended her season with averages of 34.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game. Her performance helped Monterey High School to a 37-5 record and a championship win.

Ad

Aaliyah also played in the McDonald's All-American Game, the Nike Hoops Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic, where she was named MVP. She also won the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year and the Gatorade National Player of the Year awards.

#4. Emilee Skinner (Duke)

Five-star point guard Emilee Skinner will join the Duke Blue Devils in the Atlantic Coast Conference next season. Skinner’s quality as a high school basketball prospect is undeniable. She led Ridgeline to a perfect 28-0 season, which culminated in a state championship title.

Ad

Statistically, Skinner averaged 26.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.8 steals per game. At the McDonald's All-American Game, she posted eight points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals. She also shone at the Nike Hoops Summit, where she tallied 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

#5. Grace Knox (LSU)

Five-star 6-foot-2 forward Grace Knox is committed to LSU, which means she’ll be with the Tigers in the Southeastern Conference next season. Knox, currently ranked No. 7, had an incredible season, leading Etiwanda to the state championship title with a 28-5 record.

Ad

Knox was featured in the McDonald's All-American Game as well as the Jordan Brand Classic. She also represented Team USA at the Nike Hoops Summit.

#6. Mia Pauldo (Tennessee)

Five-star prospect Mia Pauldo, currently ranked No. 9 in ESPN's 2025 class, is another high school basketball star set to make an impact in college basketball next season. The 5-foot-5 point guard will join the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in the Southeastern Conference next season.

Mia Pauldo ended her senior year with Morris Catholic High School, leading the Crusaders to an unbeaten 28-0 record, along with a state championship victory. She also played in the McDonald's All-American Game, posting nine points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals while playing for the East team.

Mia will join the Lady Volunteers alongside her twin sister, Mya.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More