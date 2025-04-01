Where did viral internet sensation Ashton Hall go to high school? Exploring the high school stats of the 'morning routine guy'

Ashton Hall, the internet sensation who recently went viral for his morning routine, was a student at First Coast High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Hall, now a widely famous fitness influencer, was once a high school football standout playing for the First Coast Buccaneers. This part of Hall’s life is largely unknown, as he broke the internet with videos of him performing his morning rituals.

Hall posts daily videos of this routine, which starts at around 3:52 a.m., per the time stamp in the videos. His morning routine involves activities such as drinking bottles of Saratoga water.

He also dunks his face in a bowl of ice water and rubs his face with a banana peel. While this routine has seen his following on social media grow into the millions, his life before finding social media fame is nonetheless an interesting one.

A Class of 2014 prospect, Ashton Hall was a regular on the Buccaneers’ football team as a senior. His senior season saw him rush for 152 yards on 21 carries for three touchdowns. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry. Hall found his way to Alcorn State after his high school football career at First Coast. He went on to play for the Braves for over two seasons (2014-2015).

Reviewing Ashton Hall’s college career

Ashton Hall’s career with the Braves was short and unremarkable. In just three appearances over two seasons, he could only manage eight yards in six carries. Two of these three carries were against Georgia Tech when he rushed for three yards. In another game against Mississippi Valley State, he lost six yards on three carries. His last game saw him rush for 11 yards in one carry against Southern.

The contest marked the end of his career as a college football player, as he failed to make a significant impact. Without any headway into a professional football career, Hall would gradually abandon the game and go out of shape. This was much to the amusement of his friends, who made fun of his size, provoking him to make a fitness comeback.

Now, Ashton Hall shares the secrets of how he has made so much progress over the years. Since he started trending, his routine has received mixed reactions from netizens. One thing is obvious, however: Hall’s years of playing football in high school and college didn’t go to waste. A disciplined mind, among other things, is part of the values athletic training instills.

