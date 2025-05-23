Who is Ethan Holliday? Get to know HS phenom and son of MLB star projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft

Ethan Holliday is a high school baseball prospect out of Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Oklahoma. An undeniable baseball prodigy, Holliday has been projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MBL draft. As a sophomore in 2022, he represented the US in the U-15 Baseball World Cup, earning a gold medal for the team.

Ad

Holliday led Team USA to a 4-3 victory over Cuba at Estadio Sonora in Hermosillo, Mexico, knocking in the winning run in the fifth inning. For his performance, he earned a place in the WBSC U-15 All-World Team as the top shortstop. Holliday recounted his experience at the tournament in an interview:

“It was pretty surreal honestly. Every morning you wake up you’re on Team USA and you’re playing for your country and trying to win a gold medal with your friends and with these coaches you really respect. It was a real honor. Knowing my dad played on the team and knowing my brother played on the team, it was just really special.”

Ad

Trending

Before his MLB hype, Ethan Holliday was committed to playing college baseball at Oklahoma State, where his uncle Josh Holliday is the head coach. His father, Matt Holliday, previously volunteered as an assistant coach for the Cowboys before a stint as a bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. He also has a brother in the MLB, with Jackson Holliday in his second year with the Baltimore Orioles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ethan Holliday’s family: an amazing baseball legacy

Ethan Holliday is from a family with an immense baseball legacy. He is a third-generation baseball player, with the family’s connection to the game going as far back as his grandfather Tom Holliday.

Tom’s playing career spanned stints at Yapavai and Miami (FL) before he switched to coaching. His sons Josh and Matt followed in his footsteps, with Matt winning the 2011 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ad

Jackson, Ethan Holliday’s older brother, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He also played at Stillwater High School, where their father Matt also attended high school and played baseball and football.

Jackson Holliday - Baltimore Orioles v Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Getty

Earlier this year, Ethan Holliday signed the first NIL deal with Adidas by any baseball athlete. The landmark deal puts him in the Adidas athletic family, where his brother has been for a while. He spoke to USA TODAY about the deal:

Ad

“The family aspect - Jackson got a chance to sign with Adidas after he was drafted and now being a high schooler and being able to do it, it’s pretty crazy.”

The 2025 MLB draft will begin on Jul. 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More