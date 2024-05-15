Who is Faheem Delane? All we know about 4-star recruit with 29+ college offers

Eyes are already on the top prospects of the 2025 class, including the top safety prospect from Maryland, Faheem Delane. Delane is a consensus four-star prospect and is ranked at the top of his state by 247Sports, On3, and Rivals. The four-star safety is a student-athlete at Our Lady Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland.

A prospect as solid as Delane would naturally attract the attention of top programs nationwide. Presently, the teenager has received offers from at least 29 programs, making him one of the most sought-after prospects in his class.

Delane has received offers from top programs like Ohio State, Oregon, Maryland, LSU, and West Virginia. Other offers include those from Alabama, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, and Missouri. Delane has frequently been on the road, paying visits to the leading programs hot on his trail.

Faheem Delane has been on multiple visits to Ohio State, LSU, and Virginia Tech and has also been to Oregon. He has an official visit scheduled for Maryland later in May. Visits to LSU, Ohio State, and Oregon are also part of the teenager’s itinerary in the coming months.

How good is Faheem Delane?

Faheem Delane has impressed scouts, and as his rating and ranking point out, he’s a really good prospect. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins describes him as “an aggressive back-seven defender that can cover the pass, defend the run, and get home on the blitz.” This can hardly be disputed given Delane’s 6-foot-2 height and 195-pound weight. He has what Ivins calls a “college-ready frame.”

According to stats on MaxPreps, Delane helped his high school team with a total of 41 tackles and two forced fumbles in the 2022 season. He was also instrumental in the school’s WCAC championship title in 2023, totaling 69 tackles and 18 pass breakups. This was enough to earn him an All-Met selection by the Washington Post.

Faheem Delane has the kind of profile that makes him a perfect candidate for a top FBS program, and it’s safe to say he’s headed for one. The interest from LSU, Oregon, Ohio State, and Maryland is quite high, and Delane’s destination may well be any one of these.

However, there’s a reasonable amount of interest from Tennessee and Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech’s safeties coach, Pierson Prioleau, could have a huge influence on his decision.