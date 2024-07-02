Who is Gavin Nix? All we know about four-Star LB who committed to Miami

The IMG Academy's four-star linebacker, Gavin Nix, has committed to the University of Miami. The six-foot linebacker from Bradenton, Florida, is one of the best players and is ranked 169th in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.

During his final season at the IMG Academy, Nix accumulated 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and a sack while playing for one of the best high school teams in the country.

Nix was on the Miami Hurricanes' radar since the summer of 2021, during his first year in high school. The talented linebacker visited the campus for a workout in June that year and quickly impressed the team's coaches.

That interest has paid off for the Hurricanes, as the linebacker became the University's 15th commit of the 2025 class.

Nix started his high school career with Lake Highland Prep in Florida and was one of their best players. During his freshman year, he recorded 79 tackles and five sacks and helped his team win an SSAC Championship while posting an unbeaten 11-0 record.

He spent his next two seasons with the IMG Academy and posted great numbers. Gavin Nix was heavily recruited by the likes of Oregon, Florida State, Alabama, and Auburn, but the linebacker decided to sign with the Miami Hurricanes.

According to 247Sports' Andrew Ivins, Nix is a "battle-tested, high-IQ linebacker who displays outstanding key-and-diagnose ability for his age," and he will look to bring those qualities to Miami.

Gavin Nix talks about committing to the Miami Hurricanes

Gavin Nix opened up about his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

The 21st-ranked linebacker from Florida committed to the Miami Hurricanes on Monday. He became the school's ninth commit since June and is a part of an elite linebacker group, which includes another four-star recruit, Elijah Melendez, from the 2025 class.

Although he received offers from multiple schools across the country, Gavin Nix decided to go with the University of Miami because of their consistent approach throughout his recruiting process.

"I think the main thing would be the consistency that the staff has showed me since they've been there," Gavin Nix told 247Sports after his commitment.

"This process has really been a journey. Obviously, there's been a lot of great schools that I've been able to experience, build great relationships with, but the love that Miami has showed me has never wavered."

The six-foot linebacker received offers from Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Penn State and Tennessee, among others. Nix had high praise for his new linebackers coach, Derek Nicholson.

"I'm super excited to be able to be coached and mentored by coach D-Nic," Nix said. "He's one of the really, one of the main focal points of me becoming a Hurricane. He's a great dude."

Gavin Nix is ranked the 23rd-best prospect from the state of Florida and is one of the best linebackers in the nation.

