Who is Michael Ray Stinnett? Meet Fairdale High's standout basketball star of 2027 class

With many scouts often prioritizing juniors and seniors, many sophomores have remained unstarred or unranked. Among them is Fairdale High School (Kentucky) standout Michael Ray Stinnett, who may not be ranked or rated by the big ranking websites but already has the attention of several scouts. This includes basketball scout Al Woods, who had plenty of praise for the sophomore.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Stinnett is a "standout" with "size, skill and a high basketball IQ." He noted that he is a top prospect that colleges should be watching out for. However, he also noted that the 6-foot-3 shooting guard still has plenty of room to develop.

"With his combination of size, skill and competitive drive, Stinnett has the potential to become a high-level prospect as he continues to develop," the scout said in his blog. "As he progresses through his high school career, refining his ball-handling under pressure and developing more consistency from 3-point range will be key to unlocking his full potential."

Ad

He also commended the guard's work ethic and "commitment to improvement." Woods also said that Stinnett has a bright future in front of him and added that the guard has "elite athleticism," is a "strong finisher" at the rim and has "lockdown perimeter defense."

"Michael Ray Stinnett is a young guard with the tools to develop into a high-level college prospect," the scout concluded. "His blend of size, athleticism and two-way playmaking make him an exciting player to watch. With continued development, especially in his shooting and ball-handling, Stinnett could become a standout at the next level."

Ad

There are no known college offers for the sophomore yet, though with scouts like Woods taking notice, it is possible that a few may be coming.

Michael Ray Stinnett already reached 1,000-point milestone in his sophomore year

Michael Ray Stinnett is not the leading scorer for the Fairdale Bulldogs. The honor goes to fellow sophomore Ferlandas Wright who averages a double-double with 18.0 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

Ad

However, Stinnett has already reached the 1,000-point milestone for his team, as he averages 10.7 points per game and is the Bulldogs' third-leading scorer.

He helped lead his team to a 21-11 overall record, though the team ended the season in defeat with a 79-74 loss to Jeffersontown. He also has the highest 3-point field goal percentage for his team (44%).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback