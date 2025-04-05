Who is Nate Ament? Meet the top uncommitted 2025 Class basketball prospect chased by Duke, Louisville and more

Nate Ament, a 6-foot-9 power forward, is currently the highest remaining uncommitted prospect in the Class of 2025. Ranked as the No. 4 player nationally by 247Sports, the 17-year-old has top college programs like Duke, Louisville and more in pursuit.

Born to a Rwandan mother and an American father, Ament has quickly become one of the strongest young basketball talents in the United States. He’s not just a five-star recruit, he's also projected as a top pick for the 2026 NBA draft.

Currently attending Colgan High School in Manassas, Virginia, Ament primarily plays small forward. He was named Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year.

Ament also led Highland School to a state championship title and won gold with the USA Men’s U18 National Team at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in June.

Originally scheduled to announce his college choice during the McDonald's All-American Game, Ament surprised fans by postponing his decision just hours before tipoff. He has now pushed back the announcement until after the NCAA Final Four.

However, during the All-American Game broadcast, ESPN displayed a visual listing Ament as committed to Louisville, sparking speculation.

Ament was spotted courtside at the ACC Championship Game in March, watching closely as Duke and Louisville battled it out, with both schools remaining strong contenders for his signature.

“My mother is a big reason I play this sport”: Nate Ament shares his inspiration

Beyond his on-court success, Ament has consistently acknowledged the role of his family, especially his Rwandan mother, in his basketball journey.

Speaking in an interview with Times Sport's Damas Sikubwabo, Ament opened up about the personal inspiration behind his newly released Reebok signature sneaker, called "Rwanda pe," a tribute to his maternal roots.

“Obviously my mom is Rwandan, and the country means a lot to me. My mother is a big reason I play this sport, so I was set on my first “pe” to be a tribute to her,” Ament said via Times Sport.

Ament’s pride in his heritage runs deep, as he remains closely connected to his Rwandan roots and hopes to inspire young athletes across both America and Rwanda.

As Nate Ament continues to keep fans and recruiters waiting, anticipation builds around where the talented forward will eventually land.

With the Final Four looming, all eyes are on the power forward as he inches closer to revealing his next chapter. Whether it’s Duke, Louisville or another powerhouse program, one thing is certain: Nate Ament is poised to make an immediate impact.

