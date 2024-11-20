Noah Sanders, the youngest son of legendary Detroit Lions and Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, has been following in his father's footsteps, excelling on and off the field. He made waves in the recruiting scene with a recent commitment to the Toledo Rockets. But that's not all.

Who is Noah Sanders?

Noah Sanders attends Wylie E. Groves High School in Michigan, where he's been productive on the football field as a running back, leading his team to a 12-0 record, the eighth-best ranking in the state and to a state semifinal matchup with St. Mary's Prep on Saturday.

In 10 games as a junior in 2023, Sanders totaled 401 yards and seven touchdowns rushing while having five receptions for 51 yards and a TD, adding on 65 kick return yards. He has had a tremendous senior, accumulating 924 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games.

In his most recent game against De La Salle Collegiate High School, he carried the ball 17 times for 96 yards. The Groves Falcons won 21-19, advancing to the semifinals. The team has relied heavily on Noah, and their success is evident.

Noah Sanders recruiting:

Noah Sanders is rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the 35th-best player in Michigan by 247sports. He holds offers from schools like Toledo, Bowling Green and Buffalo. He committed to Toledo on Oct. 13 via social media.

Noah talked about what went into his commitment to the Toledo Rockets:

"Toledo just felt like home from my first visit," he said. "They have tons of talent there and coming in, and it just felt like the right decision for me."

Noah's father, Barry Sanders

Noah's father, Barry Sanders, was a running back for the Detroit Lions and one of the most electric players to ever play in the NFL. He attended Oklahoma State, where he won the 1988 Heisman Trophy. In that season, Sanders rushed for 2,628 yards and had 3,250 all-purpose yards, setting multiple NCAA records and being a Maxwell Award recipient.

Sanders was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1989. He had a stellar NFL career, rushing for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns while having 352 receptions for 2,921 yards and 10 touchdowns, all in 153 games. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003 as his legacy as one of the best to ever play was cemented.

