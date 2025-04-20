Who is Tyler Boyd? Meet new football coach at Lamar High School

SC Football Coaches Hall of Famer JR Boyd's son, Tyler Boyd, is the new football head coach at Lamar High School in Texas, bringing 15+ years of experience with him.

On Friday, Lamar High School announced this update in a press release. Boyd succeeds former coach Stephen Burris, who left in March 2025 after two seasons.

WBTW News13's Chris Parks shared the announcement on his X handle.

"Happening today: Lamar HS has named Tyler Boyd as their new football coach. He comes from nearby Williamsburg Academy. @WBTWNews13 @WBTWBlitz @Lamar_HS_FB," the caption read.

Before the latest news, Tyler Boyd served as the athletic director and football and baseball head coach at Williamsburg Academy in Kingstree.

Before his coaching stint at Williamsburg, Boyd was an assistant football and baseball coach at Lee Academy in Bishopville and an assistant baseball coach at his alma mater, Francis Marion University. He also featured as a quarterback and defensive backs coach at Lamar.

Boyd won the Class 2A SCISA state title in 2021 and was named the SCISA North/South game offensive coordinator in 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2024. In addition to that, he was named a head coach for the SCISA North/South game in 2023.

Lamar High School is the alma mater of an array of celebrities. Aside from former NFL player Brian Orakpo, ex-Baltimore Ravens DB Gerome Sapp, ex-Democratic governor of Texas Mark White and NASCAR driver Herring Bailey also went to the school.

Tyler Boyd's Lamar High School holds No. 1 rank at the district level

Tyler Boyd's Lamar High School in Texas is ranked No. 1 in the 6A Region III District 18, holding a score of 6-0. In Texas, it is ranked in the No. 208th spot and holds an 8-4 overall score for the 2024-25 season. In the last five games, it holds a record of 4-1. The last game won was against the Cy-Fair Bobcats, with a 23-19 scoreline.

The roster consists of Caleb Spadone, JaCarsten Lendor, Vaurice Young, Terrence Lewis, Jayden House, Davontae Anderson, Dramascus Bradford and Aidan Guidy-Shelton, among others.

