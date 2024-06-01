Who is Vernell Brown III? 4-star WR who recently had an official visit to Ohio State

Vernell Brown III is on the verge of deciding his college destination. The four-star wide receiver from Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, is the son of former Florida cornerback Vernell Brown Jr. and has gone through several stages of the recruitment process. Now the end is almost in sight, with his college options down to a final four.

The four-star prospect ranks No. 6 nationally in his position, per 247Sports Composite, while he’s ranked No. 6 overall in Florida and No. 39 nationally. Brown is noted for his fast speed in short areas and his ability to make explosive movements. While the prospect has been involved in all three phases of the game, including as a defensive back, he has shown the most promise as a receiver.

As part of the concluding round of his recruitment process, Brown is on a trip to Colombus this weekend on an official visit to the Buckeyes. It’s his first official visit to Ohio State after two unofficial visits in June 2023 and March. His current visit to Colombus will be the Buckeyes’ last important effort in convincing Brown and his family that they’re his best choice.

Vernell Brown III’s final four

Vernell Brown III’s final four college options are Florida State, Ohio State, Florida and Miami (FL). Brown's choice of the final four schools came after an earlier list of 11 schools he had shortlisted.

Each of the schools in Brown’s final four has been very intentional in its recruitment of the four-star prospect. He has visited each of the schools multiple times and has official visits scheduled with each of them, including his trip to Colombus this weekend.

After his visit to Ohio State, Vernell Brown III will visit Miami on June 11. He was last at Miami in April after prior visits to the Hurricanes in January 2024 and September 2023. Miami, FSU, and Florida are three schools in Brown’s home state that have the appeal of proximity, which is a big factor for a family like Brown’s.

However, Miami’s connection with Brown pales in comparison with the connection he has with Florida, where he’s a legacy. His father, Vernell Brown Jr., played for the Gators as a defensive back from 2001 to 2005. More recently, between 2017 and 2023, he was a member of staff there. However, this does not put the Gators at an automatic advantage, and they must make the best of his visit on June 14.

The 5-foot-11 170-pounder’s last visit will be to FSU on June 21. His choice should be announced anytime after the last visit.