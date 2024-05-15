Who is Wesley Yarbrough? All we know about 4-star recruit with 8+ college offers

Wesley Yarbrough is a running back prospect from Crosby, Texas. Yarbrough is a sophomore at Crosby High School in Crosby, Texas, where he plays running back on the school football team. Yarbrough is rated four-star by Rivals and three-star by 247Sports. The 2025 class star has put in a consistent effort in his performance that has attracted the attention of several college programs.

In his freshman season, Yarbrough had 82 rushing attempts for 308 yards and four touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. His pass reception didn’t impress that much, as he had only 11 receptions for 69 yards. However, this improved in his sophomore season, when he had 12 receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, he achieved 737 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns from rushing attempts.

Which programs are looking to recruit Wesley Yarbrough?

So far, Wesley Yarbrough has received offers from 12 college basketball programs in total. The sophomore, standing at 5'10, and weighing 195 pounds, has not committed to any of the programs vying for him. The list of programs that have shown interest in Yarbrough by extending offers includes Arizona, Houston, Memphis, Oklahoma State, and TCU.

Others on the list are Texas State, Tulsa, UNVL, Utah, UTEP, UTSA, and Houston Christian. With such an array of options to choose from, Yarbrough is carefully taking his time before committing to any of them. However, he has visits scheduled for two campuses in June. His first stop is Tempe, where he will visit the Arizona State campus, although the Sun Devils have not made an official offer yet.

His visit to Arizona State is scheduled for June 7 Next, he will be visiting Tucson, where he will have an on-site interaction with the staff of the Wildcats. Wesley Yarbrough’s visit to Tempe is very likely to result in an offer from Arizona State, putting it in contention for his commitment against its rivals. But the Wildcats have the advantage of a head start that the Sun Devils must overturn if they’ll secure Yarbrough’s commitment.

These aren’t the only visits Yarbrough will embark on in the summer. His itinerary has not been fully revealed yet. But the summer presents an avenue for him to schedule visits to a lot of campuses before the high school season starts. With two more seasons of high school football for him to play, a lot can happen regarding Yarbrough’s destination for college.