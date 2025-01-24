YG Entertainment once again announced the 2NE1 Seoul Encore concerts on January 24, 2025, with a new spot video. The news included the dates for the concert, ticket pre-sale dates, and other information along with a special video teaser.

Earlier, the concert dates were announced on January 6 via the label's official social media handles. This concert tour marks the group's first official reunion since their 2022 Coachella performance.

2NE1 Seoul Encore concerts 2025: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, & all you need to know

The Encore concerts in Seoul will take place on two consecutive days in April. The first show will take place on April 12 at 5 P.M. KST whereas the second one will take place on April 13 at 6 P.M. KST. The concert will take place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

The ticket pre-sales for the concert will go live on February 5, Wednesday, at 8 P.M. KST. The general ticket sales will begin five days later on February 10, Monday at 8 P.M. KST.

What will be the setlist for 2NE1's Welcome Back Encore concert?

Since this is the last leg of the concert tour, the group is expected to play a range of its hit numbers, both past and present. If the past setlist is to be believed, fans can expect the following tracks from the veteran K-pop group. Please note that this setlist is based on the group's past performances during the concert and it is subject to change.

Main set

Intro (contains elements of "Come Back Home")

Fire

Clap Your Hands

Can't Nobody

Do You Love Me

Falling in Love

I Don't Care

The Baddest Female

MTBD (CL solo)

Missing You

It Hurts (Slow)

If I Were You

Lonely

I Love You

Ugly

Gotta Be You

Come Back Home

I Am the Best

Go Away

Encore

Happy

In the Club

Crush / I Don't Care (reprise) / Ugly (reprise) / Go Away (reprise) / Can't Nobody (reprise)

Double encore

Let's Go Party

Stay Together

I Am the Best

In addition to these performances by 2NE1, the past concerts have also witnessed guest messages and performances from their juniors. Continuing the celebration of the group's success and popularity, YG Entertainment also released a special limited edition LP earlier this month.

More about the ongoing 2NE1 [Welcome Back] WORLD TOUR IN U.S.

2NE1 is a four-member K-pop group under YG Entertainment. The members are CL, Dara, Bom, and Minzy. The group debuted in 2009 and is known for songs like Best, I Don't Care, and Lonely, among others.

In July 2024, YG Entertainment announced the quartet's reunion tour in celebration of the group's 15th debut anniversary. The group began its Welcome Back Asia Tour on October 4, 2024. The group has been to 27 locations across Asia since the tour began. 2NE1's Welcome Back Asia Tour will culminate on April 13, 2025, with the encore concert at KSPO, Seoul. This concert tour is a highly-anticipated one as the group's last concert tour was in 2014.

