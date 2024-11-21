5 best K-dramas of Song Jae-rim 

The sudden demise of South Korean actor Song Jae-rim has sent shockwaves through the industry. The 39-year-old actor was found deceased in his Seoul apartment. While Seongdong Police Station has confirmed his death, the cause of death remains undisclosed. Investigators found a two-page note beside Song Jae-rim’s body and the inspection is going on.

He achieved excellence in modeling and acting while beginning his career as a fashion model in 2009. Later he shifted to acting and earned many accolades for his acting career. His stellar performance in The Moon Embracing Sun gained him critical acclaim in 2012. This year we saw Song Jae-rim starring in Queen Woo, which became one of the most acclaimed productions of the year.

Some of the best works of Song Jae-rim to watch while remembering him

Song Jae-rim began his acting career as a lead role in Actress and since then, he has showcased his acting prowess in various K-dramas and movies. Some of them are -

1) Queen Woo (2024)

Queen Woo (2024) (Image via Viu)

Queen Woo is a historical drama in which Song Jae-rim plays a brief yet significant role. Based on the Goguryeo era, the K-drama follows the story of Queen Woo Hee, who proves her worthiness as a queen.

Queen Woo Hee plays an active role in assisting King Go Nam-mu with critical decisions and royal duties. The conflict arises when the king is killed in battle, and Woo Hee needs to find a successor in just 24 hours to avoid the chaos of other power-hungry people.

Streaming on: Viu

2) The Moon Embracing the Sun (2012)

The Moon Embracing the Sun (Image via Netflix)

Set in the Joseon era, The Moon Embracing the Sun follows the teenage love story of a young king and a female shaman. The shaman, once a crown princess, is drawn into a mysterious death, witnessed by the king but somehow, she survives at the cost of her memories.

The King of Joseon eventually reunites with her, triggering her lost memories. In this K-drama, Song Jae-rim portrays Kim Chae, starring alongside Han Ga-In, Kim Soo Hyun, Jung Il Woo, and Kim Min Seo.

Streaming on: Netflix

3) My Military Valentine (2024)

My Military Valentine (Image via Viki)

Similar to Crash Landing on You, My Military Valentines revolves around a love story between North and South Korean individuals. Set in a fictional world, it envisions a peaceful coexistence between the two nations, beginning with the concert of the K-pop idol Lloyd.

However, some inconvenience occurs when she meets the North Korean soldier Baek Yeong-Ok. Jae-rim stars as a North Korean soldier in this captivating tale.

Streaming on: Viki

4) Clean with Passion for now (2018)

Clean with Passion for now (Image via Netflix)

The drama centers on Jang Seon-kyul, a cleaning company owner who suffers from mysophobia, an intense fear of germs. On the other hand, Gil Oh-sol is a carefree individual who joins his company. She has a nonchalant attitude toward cleanliness.

With her support, Seon-kyul confronts and overcomes his phobia. Song Jae-rim plays the role of a psychiatrist in this engaging narrative.

Streaming on: Netflix

5) How to be Thirty (2021)

How to be Thirty, a rom-com K-drama, depicts the story of a webtoon author, Seo Ji-won. At the age of 30, she crosses paths with her manager, whose name coincidentally matches that of her first love, a person absent from her life for the past 15 years.

However, Song Jae-rim plays one of the lead roles here, appearing as the film director who wants to work with Ji-won.

Streaming on: Viki

Apart from these K-dramas of Song Jae-rim, fans can explore The Snob, I Wanna Hear Your Song, Good Bye, Mr.Black, etc. He also appeared in a Variety show, We Got Married (season 4), Running Man, etc.

The upcoming K-dramas Death Business, and Get Rich feature Jae-rim and are slated to be released in 2025.

