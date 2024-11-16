5 best songs written by BTS' Taehyung

Kim Taehyung, also known as V, has established himself as one of the best songwriters in the Korean entertainment industry. The song lyrics often delve into his emotions and experiences, using evocative and poetic language. Like his fellow BTS members, he frequently incorporates metaphors into his writing.

Layover, his latest album, is a testament to Taehyung's creative prowess. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2023, he shared that he enjoys taking his time to explore different musical styles and drawing inspiration in the ordinary moments of life.

In 2021, Taehyng opened up about his writing process in a live broadcast where he said,

"I try to write the lyrics for every note or until that part ends. I write 8 bars of melody, then write lyrics for those 8 bars before I move on. Or I write all the melody before I write the lyrics"

He further explained that writing the lyrics first made him frustrated.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinion and is listed in no particular order.

Stigma, Inner Child, and other K-pop tracks written by BTS' Taehyung

1) Stigma

A still from the MV Stigma (Image via YouTube/ HYBE LABRLS)

One of the popular tracks, written by Taehyung, is Stigma, released in 2016. Apart from V, the song is co-authored by Hitman, Bang, Slow Rabbit, and Philtre. Stigma, a track from WINGS, depicts a deeply emotional and tragic story.

The lyricist and vocalist expressed his raw emotions on the track while experimenting with tune, making the track stand out. In 2021, 5 years after its release, the track topped Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

The story belongs to an abusive father and the elder sibling murders him to protect his younger. As the protagonist, Taehyung portrayed a character filled with guilt and frustration.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry, my brother/ Even if I try to hide it /Or conceal it, it can't be erased /"Are you calling me a sinner?"

These lyrics highlight the feelings of frustration and guilt.

2) Singularity

Singularity (Image via YouTube/ HYBE LABELS)

Taehyung, Charlie J. Perry and RM co-wrote the track Singularity. It is the opening song for the album, Love Yourself: Tear, released in 2018. The title is significant as it reflects the theme, exploring the feeling of isolation.

The BTS leader Namjoon and Taehyung did live after releasing the song and explained the meaning. Singularity defines the separated phase in a relationship, making the human alone.

Additionally, they offered another interpretation, suggesting the song symbolizes the end of the human era. With the integration of Artificial Intelligence, the human might experience a sense of loneliness.

"Tell me if my voice isn't real / If I shouldn’t have thrown myself away / Tell me if even this pain isn’t real / What I was supposed to do back then"

The track is filled with metaphors, and the repetition of words like "Not real," "pain," etc, emphasizes the idea of a false human persona.

3) Winter Bear

Winter Bear (image via YouTube/ BangtanTv)

In 2019, BTS' Taehyng released the track Winter Bear, a pivotal song from his latest album Layover. The track begins with V, capturing bird images, during his trip to the US and Europe.

This retro-inspired music video revolves around themes of comfort and peace, which Taehyung aimed to convey through visuals and lyrics. In 2018, before going on the trip, he re-watched his favorite movie, About Time, which evoked a sense of nostalgia. The metaphor 'winter bear' symbolizes a state of comfortable hibernation.

Besides V, the track was co-written by ADORA and Hiss Noise. In the song's first verse, Taehyung’s soft, low-breath voice evokes memories of greetings and farewells, capturing the emotions tied to both meetings and partings.

"I want some good day, good day, good day/ Good day, good day / Looks like a winter bear / You sleep so happily / I wish you a good night, good night "

The lyrics "good day" and "good night" symbolize this contrast, reflecting a journey through moments of joy and melancholy.

4) Sweet Night

Sweet Night (Image via YouTube/ V-Topic)

Sweet Night, another track written by Taehyung is an OST from the K-drama Itaewon Class. Before it became a part of the drama, the track was written by V and he played it to the actor in a bar named Danbam. Later, he added more information to align it with the track.

The track, written in English, conveys a bittersweet feeling, blending the themes of uncertainty and longing. With the mention of 'sleepless nights', he hints at the hesitant feeling to express his emotions. The song suggests he might be grappling with feelings for someone, unsure if his love is reciprocated.

"How could I know, one day I would wake up feeling more"

The lyrics from the final verses hint at falling in love with the best friend and realizing that the love has grown beyond what it once was.

5) Inner Child

Inner Child (Image via YouTube/jaeguchi)

Another collaboration between Taehyung and RM, Inner Child, exhibits the artist's growth as a songwriter. The track is a part of Map of the Soul: 7 and serves as V's introspective solo piece, where he extends a heartfelt message to his younger self.

After releasing the track, RM shared many stories during the songwriting process, saying that V was flexible in providing suggestions rather than asking for them. RM further mentions,

"I wanted to fill the song with pretty words for little kid Taehyung in the past"

Taehyung addresses his younger self, offering reassurance and comfort. The lyrics are a blend of nostalgia and hope, capturing the essence of looking back at one's journey with a sense of pride and understanding.

"It must’ve been painful, it must’ve been so difficult, /Because I ran, chasing after an endless light.”

These lyrics highlight his emotional struggles during his childhood while his aim is to convey the message to embrace the past and learn to grow.

Through these tracks, fans can explore the songwriting prowess of the artist. His work is a blend of personal introspection and universal themes, which make his tracks stand out.

